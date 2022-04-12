Howie Mandel Laughs About Farrah Abraham’s Comedy Career

Goodbye law school, hello comedy? After saying she wanted to pursue a career as a lawyer, “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham revealed she wanted to get into standup comedy when she was interviewed by “America’s Got Talent” host Howie Mandel for his podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.”

Mandel, 66, chuckled when he was asked about Abraham’s comedic aspirations. “Hey, Howie. Do you think Farrah actually being a comedian?” the TV host was asked, according to a video posted to the “Teen Mom” subreddit on April 11.

Before giving his answer, Mandel laughed for a few seconds. “Uh, I haven’t seen the act,” he said while walking away. “I don’t know.”

Abraham maintained that she’s been doing comedy since January when rumors swirled she was selling her feces online. The mother-of-one claims it was all a gag.

“Look how good my comedy was,” Abraham, 30, told Mandel. “They ran with it. They were like, ‘I wanna bathe in it.’”

“People offered me $5,000 for stinky poop that comes out of me and I’m just like, I don’t even think that could go in the mail,” she said.

Mandel was suspicious about Abraham’s claim. “That’s not real,” she said about selling her feces. “It really blew up. I’ve never gotten the chance to do that.”

Abraham Said Her Mother Called CPS on Her

While Abraham was away on a 28-day stint in a Texas treatment center to get help for the trauma she experienced the past year, the “Teen Mom OG” alum told Mandel her mother, Debra Danielsen, called child protective services on her regarding 13-year-old Sophia.

“I actually don’t talk to my mom. Ironically, she called CPS on me while I was in the trauma center,” Farrah said. ” I don’t know… mom and my stepdad cununder up some craziness,” Abraham said, per The Ashley’s Reality Round Up. “But for now, my mom is in my heart, always will be, but it’s not a good thing.”

Abraham and Danielsen have not been on speaking terms since May 2021.

Danielsen, who goes by the rap name DebzOG, said she was worried about her daughter’s state of mind after she was arrested in January 2022.

“Mental health and wellbeing are really important to protect yourself from all of these evil things that come across your path,” she told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Obviously, I don’t think she understands what people are trying to hurt her, and she doesn’t believe in herself.”

Abraham Wants to Go on an International Comedy Tour

Abraham has lofty dreams when it comes to her comedy. Not only does she want to perform in the U.S., she wants to take her act global.

“I’m thinking international tour! Can’t wait to see everyone ! #nederland #australia #uk #canada #usa #africa time for some fun 😂🌎🎤,” Abraham wrote on Instagram.

Abraham called out Mandel in her post, too.”@howiemandel can’t wait for some Farrah comedy!” she wrote. “Shout out to @daveattell at #comedyunderground for my first comedy credit #sag & my secret practice audiences ya’ll are the best! Tour dates coming soon! 🛩🌎🎤.”