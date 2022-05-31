‘Teen Mom’ Star Shares Glimpse Inside Filming for ‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’

In May 2022, MTV announced that a new show titled “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” would combine the cast of “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG.”

Few details have been released about the new show, but an inside source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that eight cast members are expected to return for the spinoff.

One of those cast members is “Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd. Cheyenne’s ex, Cory Wharton, gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming series on his May 30 Instagram story.

Cory Shares Sneak Peek at New Series

According to The Sun, Cory posted a video of himself on set filming the new series.

“Here we go. Third scene of the day,” he told followers.

In a separate video, Cory appeared to be filming a scene outside.

“Fourth scene of the day with the queen herself,” he said, panning the camera over to his five-year-old daughter Ryder.

“Fourth scene of the day, last scene of the day. Make it the best one yet,” the MTV star added.

You can watch Cory’s Instagram story HERE.

Inside Ace’s First Birthday

This month, Cheyenne Floyd’s son, Ace, celebrated his first birthday with a football-themed birthday bash.

Cheyenne went all out for her son’s special day. She shared photos of the party on Instagram, which included a dessert station with football-inspired treats, a bounce house, a taco stand, and a bar for the adults.

“FIRST YEAR DOWN,” she captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate Ace’s first birthday with us. We are so blessed and thankful for our village.”

Cheyenne’s Instagram followers fled to the comment section to wish Ace a Happy Birthday.

“Super cute 🥰 Happy 1st Touchdown Ace,” one Instagram user commented.

“Awesome 1st birthday Ace, 💙Happy Birthday 💙,” another fan wrote.

Other fans took the opportunity to congratulate Cheyenne on her creative party themes.

“You’re literally the queen of birthday party themes,” one user wrote. “I loved every single one that you did so far!”

“You seriously need to be a party planner,” another follower commented. “You have the best parties.”

“I swear you throw THE CUTEST themed parties,” a third user wrote.

Cheyenne Floyd Has Baby Fever

In a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Cheyenne revealed she has “baby fever.”

The mother-of-two revealed that she wants to have another baby but her fiance, Zach Davis, is not onboard.

“I’m trying to convince Zach to give me one more,” she told the outlet. “I have baby fever, but [Zach] shut that down so quick. It’s not happening.”

The MTV star joked that she “needs some help convincing [Zach]” to have another baby.

In the interview, Cheyenne also opened up about her co-parenting situation with Cory Wharton.

The “Teen Mom OG” star previously admitted that she and Cory have butted heads when it comes to raising their five-year-old daughter Ryder.

Cheyenne told Us Weekly in January that their relationship was “fine.”

“I feel like co-parenting is like an ongoing evolution of trying to figure out what’s going on, and then as soon as you feel like you got it, there’s something else thrown in,” she told the outlet.

“As long as we’re communicating and Ryder’s happy, that’s all we really care about,” Cheyenne added. “She’s fine, so we’re fine.”