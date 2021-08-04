Is Jenelle Evans Pregnant?

Rumors swirled that “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans might be pregnant after the 29-year-old showed off her figure in a bikini on TikTok, but the ex MTV star dismissed claims that she was expecting a fourth child. She grabbed her stomach during a July video and said it was “just fat” in a July 23 post.

She shared a screenshot of a fan who asked if she was having another baby. “I have my tubes tied, it’s just fat 🤷🏻‍♀️🙃,” she wrote as the caption.

She wore a sun hat and bikini for the video. She grabbed a part of her stomach and shook it. “If I was pregnant, would I be able to do this?” she asked. The video garnered more than 1.5 million views and nearly 2,000 comments.

Evans, 29, received support from some of her followers in the comment section.

People are so rude tbh. If you don’t look like every other Instagram model they always got something to say. You’re beautiful just the way you are,” the top comment read.

“Girl you are not fat you are normal and fabulous,” another person said.

One follower said she got her tubes tied but it “means nothing” because she continued to have miscarriages.

Evans was surprised to hear about her story. “Whaaaaat! I didn’t know that could happen!” she responded. “But no I’m not pregnant.”

Evans Is Continuing To Show Off Her Bikini Body

Pregnancy rumors haven’t stopped Evans from embracing her curves.

In her most recent TikTok video on August 3, Evans shared a clip that was originally filmed by her husband, David Eason. It showed her drinking a beer at the beach while wearing a black bikini.

For the song, Eason chose “I’m Not Pretty” by JESSIA.

The lyrics he chose say:

Maybe I’m not pretty, maybe I’m just fun

‘Cause I got a belly and I got a bum

And I’m always jelly of all the other ones

With their itty bitty bellies and

Their rom pum pum pums

Evans gave her husband the middle finger while he filmed, but eventually turned around and danced to the song.

“I was so mad lmao , thanks babe. @easondavid,” she captioned the update.

Evans Has Been in ‘A Lot of Pain’

Though Evans has continued to post videos on TikTok through the summer, the mother-of-three shared a July 15 vlog on YouTube where she claimed she couldn’t work because of all the pain she was experiencing.

“So I can’t edit any videos. I have like three or four YouTube videos to edit and upload but I feel like s***. I don’t know. I’ve just been in a lot of pain,” Evans explained. “I have a lot of head pain. This eye feels like it’s about to pop out of my head.”

Evans said her doctors weren’t sure what was causing her discomfort, but she’s continuing to undergo tests so they can pinpoint what’s happening.

“I do social media for work so it’s really hard for me to be able to focus and look at a computer screen or make a video on my phone or edit on iMovie [while] my head is pounding,” she continued. “Then my eyes hurt if I look at anything too bright. It hurts really bad.”

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Says She ‘Can’t Work’ Amid Painful Illness