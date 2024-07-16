Kailyn Lowry’s Eldest Son, Isaac, Reacts to Father, Jo Rivera’s Music Video

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry‘s eldest son, Isaac Rivera, 14, gave his opinion about his father, Jo Rivera‘s brief stint as a rapper.

On July 9, Isaac uploaded a video on Instagram, wherein he shared his reaction to Rivera’s 2011 music video for his song “Unthinkable Remix.” The 14-year-old noted that his stepmother, Vee Rivera, who co-hosts the podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama” with Lowry, also appeared in the music video. Isaac stated he believes his stepmother felt “so awkward” when filming the project.

The 14-year-old also said he did not appreciate the use of slow motion in the music video.

In addition, Isaac said he was not impressed with the lyrics “you’re looking luscious like an avocado from Mexico” and “my appetite for you is becoming obese.”

“It’s so embarrassing! Vee come get him!” said Isaac.

Isaac Often Films Social Media Videos With His Mother

Isaac often films social media videos with Lowry. For instance, on June 13, Lowry and her eldest son both uploaded a video that showed them getting their hair dyed at a salon on their respective Instagram accounts. Lowry decided to get a pink tint to her blonde hair. Meanwhile, Isaac opted to get red highlights.

After their hair was finished, Isaac and his mother complimented each other.

Several fans took to the post’s comments section to share they appreciated Lowry and her eldest child’s relationship.

“The reciprocal gassing each other up You can tell he’s used to you speaking positivity into him because of how he talks to you. Your relationship is beautiful! You’re doing a great job, Mama!” wrote a commenter.

“I love how you support his creativity!!! @kaillowry I’m trying to that mom. Lol You want to die your hair pink? Let’s do it together ❤️,” added another.

“I love your relationship with your kids!!! You are a great mom lady!!!!! And the hair dues are Awesome!” shared a third person.

Kailyn Lowry Shared She Does Not Have the Best Relationship With Jo Rivera

The U.S. Sun reported that Lowry said she and Isaac’s father were not in the best place during an April 2024 episode of her other podcast, “Coffee Convos.”

“Like, we have no communication whatsoever. We don’t talk,” said Lowry.

The mother of seven also shared she was unsure what led to her and Rivera’s lack of communication.

“Jo and I have been like this for a long time. I don’t know when it started or why it started…I’m not hurt by it; I’m not upset by it. But with that can come feelings of resentment,” said the former MTV star.

Despite their lack of communication, Lowry and Rivera attended Isaac’s 8th grade promotion ceremony in June 2024. Lowry shared an image from the event with her Instagram followers. The picture showed Lowry and Rivera standing on either side of their son. Isaac smiled brightly as he held his certificate that indicated he graduated from the 8th grade.

“so many things to celebrate this week! & still processing Isaac going to high school later this year 😱,” read the caption of the June 7 post.