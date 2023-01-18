Isaac Rivera Writes Note to Kailyn Lowry & Jo on His 13th Birthday

Isaac Rivera, the son of former “Teen Mom” stars Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera, penned a note to his family on his 13th birthday.

He thanked his parents for throwing him a birthday party, and included a special message for his siblings, 8-year-old Lincoln, 6-year-old Vivi, 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed.

“Thank you, to my parents for everything,” he wrote on January 18, the day he turned 13. “For the care, for the love, and just being in my life in the first place. I love you so much, I wouldn’t be here without you.”

“Even through the hard times, you’ve been there,” he continued. “You’ll never know how happy you made me today, and everyday. So happy, I can’t even express how happy I am!”

Isaac has a sister on his dad’s side and three brothers on his mom’s side.

“To all of my siblings, thank you too,” he wrote. “We may complain about each other, but at the end of the day, we’re still family. I love all of you!”

Isaac finished the message by writing that everyone in his family holds a “special place” in his heart.

Lowry wished her son a happy birthday in the comments section under the post and told her son that he doesn’t have to thank them for anything.

Lowry Got ‘Super Emotional’ on Isaac’s 13th Birthday

Isaac turning 13 was a big moment for Lowry.

Lowry wrote a special message of her own for Isaac, saying it’s not typical for her to get “super emotional on Instagram posts” but this birthday was different.

“Thirteen feels like such a milestone,” Lowry wrote. “We have literally grown up together, but in some ways he’s even more grown than I am.”

Lowry described her eldest son as “thoughtful, brilliant, funny” and noted he can occasionally be a “smarta**.”

Lowry said Isaac challenges the “social norms.”

“Because he is curious and open-minded, he can form his own thoughts and opinions. Isaac also accepts people for who they are and never how they’re ‘supposed” to be,” she wrote. “More people should be like him.”

Rivera isn’t as active on social media, but Isaac’s stepmother — Lowry’s “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host — shared via Instagram Stories that she decorated her house for Isaac’s birthday and was looking forward to Lowry coming over so they could all celebrate “our little teenager.”

The day before Isaac’s party, Lowry wrote that she thinks her eldest son could become a model and “you can’t tell me otherwise.”

Pictures and video from the party — which was set up by The Party Kween — showed a room decorated with light blue and dark blue balloons, a white throne chair, and a custom blue cake. The photos were captured by photographer Liz Martinez.

Tyler Baltierra Commended Lowry on Raising Isaac

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra is one of the people from the “Teen Mom” universe who wished Isaac a happy birthday. He also made sure to offer some praise to Lowry.

“He’s just as blessed to have you as his mother as you are to have him as your son!” Baltierra wrote in the comments section under Lowry’s post. “You’re doing such an amazing job raising him & all of your boys Kail.”

“The bond between mother & son is unexplainably profound!” he continued. “I’m proud of you for the life you’ve given your kids. Happy Birthday Isaac!”