Jace Is ‘Almost Taller’ Than Jenelle Evans in New Picture

Jenelle Evans’ son is growing up quickly. In a new snap posted to her Instagram Story, Evans stood next to her son, Jace, and wrote on the photo: “Jace is almost taller than me,” according to The Sun.

The photo linked to a recent blog post titled “Life is moving fast…”

She began the post by writing, “Isn’t Jace getting so big? He’s going to be 13 in August of this year! I’m very short and he’s about to be taller than me! Where has the time gone?!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Says She Will Start Writing ‘Diary Entries’ Each Day

In the post, Evans also wrote that from here on out, she will be writing daily entries about “what’s up with my life, updates on the family, or just how I’m feeling and maybe need to express my thoughts.”

She also addressed the fact that she has been facing a number of health struggles over the past few months:

As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain. They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis for a confirmed diagnosis. This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study. I have anxiety about all of this everyday and have been mentally and physically drained.

‘I Am Hoping to Dedicate More Time to My Fans’

Evans continued by writing that her youngest is starting school in July 2022, meaning she’ll have the daytime hours to herself. “I am hoping to dedicate more time to my fans and audience to keep everyone updated with l i f e.”

Evans has faced a fair amount of cruelty from Internet users over the past few weeks.

In a number of posts on Reddit, users have made fun of Evans’ marriage, career, income and social media use, in general.

One Reddit post from March 30, 2022, featured a screenshot of Evans’ Instagram story in which the former reality star wrote: “@TikTok the bullying is real.. you should set controls like Instagram…”

In the post, one person wrote, “Your Husband is a f****** idiot!” Another wrote, “Half the time she’s crying and complaining that people are mean to her online and wanting sympathy, and the other half of the time she’s yelling and insisting that she doesn’t give an F what anyone says, F the haters, she doesn’t care………which is it Jenelle?????”

And a third user wrote, “She will have a medical emergency in 36 hours and will have to post about it.”

On March 25, 2022, Evans wrote on social media that she spent time in the hospital for “chest pain,” according to Page Six.

In a later post, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “New blood test results are in for me… I have 2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system. Usually found in myasthenia gravis.” According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune disorder “in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles.”