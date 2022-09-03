‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline Is Engaged

Jade Cline is getting married! The “Teen Mom” star shared a TikTok of her longtime boyfriend, Sean Austin, getting down on one knee in front of her friends and family on September 1.

The couple’s four-year-old daughter Kloie was also present at the proposal. In the video, Kloie is wearing a pretty pastel-colored dress and looking up at her newly engaged parents.

“Our happily ever after has just begun,” Jade wrote in the caption. “So glad we [can finally] share this!” According to Us Weekly, the couple got engaged in July and kept it a secret for two months.

Jade also revealed that she and Sean plan to tie the knot next fall.

“[I’ll] be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️,” she wrote in the caption. “We worked for this and [I’m] so proud of where we are. Love always prevails”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Jade & Sean’s Proposal Video

“Teen Mom” fans commented on the post to congratulate Jade and Sean on their engagement.

“I’m crying😭 THIS is what we needed 😍😭,” one fan wrote.

“I’m glad you guys didn’t give up on each other. Congratulations,” another fan wrote.

“You literally built him and helped him become the man he was always meant to be,” a third user added. “Your patience and love did that. I’m so happy for y’all! ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Congratulations. So happy for y’all,” a fourth user wrote.

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans also commented on the post to congratulate the happy couple.

“Congrats 🥰!!!!” she wrote.

