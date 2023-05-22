Jade Cline Confuses Followers With Wedding Update

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Jade Cline is preparing to walk down the aisle, however she left fans with some questions after her recent update on the forthcoming nuptials.

Cline shared a May 20 Instagram post featuring her and her fiancé Sean Austin, with an update on their wedding date in the post’s caption, which read, “Only 4 months and 16 days left till we say ‘I Do’ 💒 #Mrs.Austin”. Cline wore a white dress and a veil in the photos, while Austin sported a tuxedo, leading many fans to wonder if the couple have already tied the knot in private.

“So are you already married??” one fan asked directly in the comment section, with Cline responding, “No, we get married in October”. One “Teen Mom” fan account on the site estimates the exact wedding date to be October 6, 2023, based on the timeline in Cline’s caption.

Jade Cline Wears White Gown in Her Wedding Update Photos

Cline was vocal in her comment section, clearing up any questions or confusion that they have expressed.

“🤔 isn’t bad luck for the groom to see the bride before the day in the dress” another fan commented on Cline’s post, to which the “Teen Mom” star responded, “we aren’t married yet and this isn’t a wedding dress. My actual wedding dress doesn’t look anything like this. This is just a simple white gown.”

The fan questions and comments eventually led to some confusion for Cline herself. After one user commented, “Wedding photos before the wedding ? Lol,” Cline responded, “i’m confused why everyone is so confused about the fact we are taking pictures before the wedding for our venue and invitations and also just to share our countdown lol we have plenty more pictures. We’re going to use for other stuff but I thought these were cute to share with you guys. ❤️”

Jade Cline Teases Baby Number 2

One fan posited another theory that Cline may be pregnant in her photoshoot with Austin, commenting, “Idk I have a baby bump feeling🥰”. Cline was firm in her position that this is not the case, telling that fan to “unfeel it lol 😂 I don’t want more kids for a long time lol.”

Cline and Austin currently share their 5-year-old daughter, Kloie, whose birth was documented on the first season of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant”.

Cline has previously spoken about having more children, joking that Austin was “ready every single night” in a December 2022 interview with E! News, but that she would need more time, saying she wants “to do it when I feel like it’s just right for both of us because I feel like our first child, we were so young and it was an out of nowhere thing. I want our second child to be more planned and more structured.”

Cline shared another thought about having a second child in a February 2023 Instagram post while on vacation, where she said, “LOOK HOW BIG MY BABY IS GETTING! She’s such a beautiful girl. I’m such a proud mommy. 🥲💘 Baby number 2 won’t hurt 😅😍”.

READ NEXT: 2 ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Set to Join ‘The Next Chapter’ Season 2 Cast