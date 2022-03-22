Fans Think Jade Cline Is Pregnant Again After Cryptic Video

Was it just a joke? “Teen Mom 2” star Jade Cline has some viewers scratching their heads after she posted a cryptic video on TikTok about a possible pregnancy.

The MTV personality, 24, has been open about expanding her family with on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean Austin — who is fresh off a stint from rehab for substance abuse.

In the TikTok clip, posted on March 21, she said: “Shut up! I’m so f****** scared right now, you shut up!”

It was the caption that hinted at pregnancy. She wrote: “When you can’t tell if the test got one or two lines.”

Fans quickly began to speculate in the comment section.

“Omgggg how exciting if you ARE 🥰,” one person wrote.

Some fans said they could relate to the video. “ME RIGHT NOW 2 weeks late on my period 😭,” they wrote. “welp my period is late😳😳,” a second social media user commented.

Others said Cline could enjoy her possible pregnancy with them. “We could be pregnancy twins 🤣🤰🏼,” they said.

Cline and Austin are currently parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Kloie Kenna.

Cline Might Adopt or Foster a Child in the Future

Pregnancy speculation aside, Cline said she would be open to adopting a baby or taking in a child who was in foster care.

“Yes but don’t think I’m quite ready yet. I’ve been thinking about doing the foster to adopt program in the future,” she said on Instagram stories in April 2021, according to The Sun. “I was in foster care before as a kid and it can be pretty rough, so taking a child out of that situation and giving them a loving home would be amazing.”

Nearly a year later, Cline again emphasized her desire to add another child to her family. A fan asked during an Instagram Q&A if Cline wanted more children and she said “YES” in all caps and added a red heart emoji, The Sun reported.

Austin Thought He Hid His Addiction Well on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Austin opened up with fans during an Instagram live session on March 21, which was transcribed by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The father-of-one said it was “triggering” for him to watch the old episodes.

“I actually thought I had [my addiction] hidden well,” he said, per The Ashley. “I actually thought I had everyone fooled, you know what I mean? When I rewatch it, it’s a perfect example of what I don’t want to look like, and how I don’t want to be portrayed as and how I don’t want to be. It’s a good reminder that I’m in a better spot right now and I don’t have to live that way anymore.”

In the fall of 2021, Austin knew he needed to make a change. He went to a rehab facility in Texas for three months.

“I called somebody saying I needed some help and that I couldn’t do it on my own,” he said, per The Ashley. “And I was fortunate enough that they knew exactly who to call and what to do. I was on a plane [to rehab] two-and-a-half hours later.”