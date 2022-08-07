‘Teen Mom’ Star in ‘Shambles’ Over Death

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jade Cline mourned the death of her grandmother on August 5. Cline wrote a tribute to her grandmother on Instagram and shared a serious of her grandmother holding her daughter, 4-year-old Kloie, when she was a baby.

“Losing you has put me in shambles,” Cline wrote. “Growing up my mamaw was like a second mother to me. She helped raise me and taught me so much.”

“She was there for me as a teen when I was suffering from a lot of depression,” Cline continued. “She helped mold the women I am today. I would do anything to get one last hug from you. I love you. Can’t wait to see you again one day.”

Cline received support from some of her MTV cast members, including Cory Wharton and Tyler Baltierra, who wrote, “Aww Jade I’m so sorry 😢.”

Cline Met Her Boyfriend, Sean Austin, Through Mawmaw

Cline and her boyfriend, Sean Austin, have known each other since they were teens.

During a Q&A on Instagram in April 2022, Cline revealed that her Mawmaw was the link between them.

“How did you and Sean meet?” a fan asked.

“We met back when I was in 8th grade,” Cline answered, per a screenshot obtained by Monsters & Critics. “I used to visit my mamaw often in Monrovia IN, and actually lived with her a few years.”

“Sean had just moved there from Cali, and lived around the corner. One day when I was at her house making her a pie lol,” Cline explained. “She pulled up from the store and he was helping her carry in her groceries and she introduced us in her kitchen.”

“He was so sweet and I appreciated him helping her,” Cline added. “I invited him to stay for dinner and pie lol.”

Cline said she and Austin had “instantly clicked.”

“I really appreciated him helping my mamaw,” she said. “He had always been a kind person.”

Austin Has Been Working on His Sobriety Since Leaving Rehab

Austin spent three months in a Texas rehab in the fall of 2021. Since then, he has been working on maintaining his sobriety.

One of the things he had to do was shuffle around some of his friends.

“I don’t have very many close friends [now] who I could call on if I needed something,” he said during an Instagram live in March, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I’m kind of like Jade in that sense, I like to do things myself. But I definitely have cut off a lot of people. But I have a good circle of people if I need to call somebody or talk to somebody. I still talk to a lot of people that I recovered that are still doing good that I keep in touch with.”

At the time, he said he didn’t have a job and the only money he earned was through MTV.

Cline bought a new house while Austin was in rehab and he’s happy to be living there.

Jade is a very independent woman and I was blessed to be able to come home from treatment to a house that I could call home, and a family that loves me,” he said during the live, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “That was, like, everything I needed.”