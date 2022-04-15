PHOTO: Jade Cline Flaunts Curves After Painful Surgery

“Teen Mom 2” star Jade Cline flaunted her curves on Instagram after getting various plastic surgery procedures in January 2021. The MTV personality underwent a Brazilian butt lift, fat transfer to the breasts, lipo360 and liposuction under her chin by Dr. Oliver Chang from Spectrum Aesthetics in Miami.

Cline, 25, shared a picture of herself wearing a skin-tight brown dress and tan sandals. She appears to be on vacation in Las Vegas with her partner, Sean Austin, their 4-year-old daughter, Kloie, and her friend, Chau.

“& that thang is thangingggggg,” Cline captioned the image. “Photo cred @bankrollchau”

Cline received praise from Austin in the comments. “My baby fire 🔥,” he wrote.

Austin has been hyping up Cline on social media, sharing various pictures of the “Teen Mom 2” star on his new account. “Y’all need to get you a @jadecline_ 🔥💕” he wrote and “my baby.”

Cline allowed MTV to document her painful plastic surgery journey. Her mom, Christy Cline, was supposed to get Cline’s pain pills but disappeared after the surgery. Cameras showed Cline screaming in pain as she begged for relief.

Fans Ripped Cline’s Photo on Reddit

Fans on Reddit weren’t too pleased with Cline’s new pictures from Instagram.

A thread about Cline’s outfit attracted hundreds of comments.

“All her poses are super unflattering. I don’t understand,” one person wrote.

“What an awkward pose. I couldn’t do this if my life depended on it,” another said.

The post popular comment, which garnered more than 100 upvotes, was from someone who took a sarcastic take. “Prayers for Jade, she threw her back out carrying Sean through life and now she’s stuck like this,” they said.

Austin Is Living His ‘Best” Life

Since leaving a three-month stint in a Texas rehab facility in 2021, Austin revealed he’s living his best life.

“Best version of me #2022,” he captioned a photo of himself in Las Vegas.

The April 12 episode of “Teen Mom 2” showed Austin reconnecting with Cline and Kloie while he was getting treatment. Cline loved the support she received from her fans.

“The messages and comments I’m getting from fans in amazing,” Cline wrote on her Instagram stories. “Sharing our journey has been so hard bc some people do not have empathy.. sharing this recovery journey was one of the hardest things me and Sean has done but we did it to help others.”

“Addiction is a lot more common than people make it out to be. I hope shedding light on our situation helps others in their journey,” she continued. “Thank you for supporting us and following our story.”

It was a different response from the previous week, where Cline blasted fans for attacking her life and her family.

“Over the bulls*** in life period. A lot has changed since this episode and I really have stood my ground in life and especially with my boundaries,” she tweeted. “Very proud of myself 🥲 happy & blessed.”

“Really sad to see the horrible things some of you people say,” Cline wrote in the comment section on MTV’s Instagram post for their “Teen Mom” page. “This is our real life , we don’t hide s*** like some people.”

“At least we are open and show how hard real life can be. Addiction effects so many people in the world and we want to show that PEOPLE CAN CHANGE with the proper steps and help,” she wrote, talking about Austin and her mother who also struggles with substance abuse.