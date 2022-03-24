Jade Cline Faces Backlash For Child ‘Neglect’

“Teen Mom 2” star Jade Cline had something to say when fans of the show attacked her for not taking her daughter — 4-year-old Kloie — to the dentist sooner. A season 11 episode of the reality TV series showed Kloie suffering from tooth pain.

Some fans accused Cline, 24, of neglecting her daughter in a March 17 Reddit thread.

“Her child needs oral surgery due to dental neglect,” the original poster wrote.

“THANK YOU. I’m so glad someone said this,” one social media user penned, referring to the original poster’s message. “No wonder she has an exposed nerve…This was absolutely heart-wrenching.”

A top comment, with more than 150 upvotes, was from a fan who talked about Cline getting plastic surgery, show during season 10 of “Teen Mom 2.”

“Jade bought an entire new body, from double chin to asscheeks and Sean just got brand new teeth but they never took Kloiee to the dentist until recently??? Tf,” they said.

Cline Defends Herself on Social Media

Amid the backlash she faced, Cline told her followers that she was “happy and healthy.”

“So as soon as she had a tooth problem I took her to a dentist that could get her in immediately. Seriously don’t act like my child is not getting the care she needs,” Cline tweeted on March 15. “She happy and healthy. ❤️”

On Cline’s Instagram stories from March 23, the “Teen Mom 2” star shared a video of Kloie sleeping. “Never knew I could love someone so much until I met you,” she captioned the photo.

Cline added that she was doing well. “I’m very happy! A lot of ppl in my life are doing great and I’m living for it. Watching others you care for grow and become happy ppl is so heart-warming,” she said.

Cline Was ‘Overwhelmed’ by Kloie’s Dental Surgery

Cline wasn’t clear about what procedure Kloie had done on her teeth, but she told her mother, Christy Smith, the dentist was going to “put a needle in her and sedate her.”

“As a mom, the worst thing is the world is watching your child be in pain,” Cline said.

Since Cline’s boyfriend and Kloie’s father, Sean Austin, was in rehab, Cline asked Smith to come to the procedure for support.

“Sean’s been in Texas in rehab for about a month now and it’s been hard caring for Kloie on my own,” Cline said in a voiceover. “Her dental surgery is tomorrow and she’s going under general anesthesia so I’m very nervous.”

MTV showed Cline helping Kloie brush her teeth before going to bed. “I’m excited,” Cline told her daughter. “Tomorrow you’re going to get your boo boos all fixed.”

“Kloie’s really scared and I’m glad my mom will be there so we both can have some support,” added in another voiceover.

But when Cline called to check on her mother, Smith said she was sick and “puking” everywhere and couldn’t come.

The mother-of-one felt paralyzed by the situation.

“I’m disappointed about my mom calling and saying, you know, she’s not gonna be here today and honestly I’m overwhelmed with Kloie going under the anesthetic,” Cline said in a confessional. “I’m super paranoid. My anxiety is through the roof and going through this experience by myself is debilitating for me. I feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders.”