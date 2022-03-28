Jade Cline Rants on IG After Kloie’s Dental Surgery

“Teen Mom 2” star Jade Cline opened up about why her daughter, Kloie Austin, needed dental surgery, as shown in season 11 of the reality TV show.

Cline slammed fans who accused her of waiting too long to take her daughter to the dentist in an Instagram rant on March 25, according to screenshots shared on Reddit the same day.

“You guys really need to worry about your own lives and children. Not mine LOL. My child is happy and healthy,” she wrote.

“Kloie’s first dentist appointment was set for three years old. That’s when a child has fully grown in all their teeth,” she continued. “Her doctor and dentist said 3 years old was the perfect age to start seeing her dentist regularly. Our dentist doesn’t take children till they reach the age of 3.”

Cline Already Had a Dentist Appointment Scheduled for Kloie

Some fans criticized Cline — even accused her of “neglect” — because the first time Kloie went to a dentist it was because something was wrong. As shown on “Teen Mom 2,” Kloie said she was scared to get her tooth fixed.

Cline planned to take Kloie to the dentist before she got hurt, but sped up the process once her daughtering was complaining of pain.

“Her first appointment was set months in advance. Before her tooth had any issues. She’s a kid and injured her tooth while eating,” Cline explained. “Sometimes things just happen.”

“We went to a pediatric dentist completely out of town that would take her ASAP since she was having an issue,” Cline continued. “She was 3 at this time. Not 4. She is 4 now. She goes to her family doctor and dentist regularly. You guys can say anything about me you want but one thing I won’t tolerate is PPL speaking down on me as a mother.”

Cline Was ‘Overwhelmed’ When Kloie Needed Surgery

At the time Kloie needed to get her tooth fixed, Cline was the only one who could take care of her daughter.

Cline’s partner and Kloie’s father, Sean Austin, was in a Texas rehab facility for substance abuse and Cline’s mother, Christy Smith, woke up “puking” the day of the appointment.

Cline, 24, was left feeling with the “weight of the world” on her shoulders.

“I’m disappointed about my mom calling and saying, you know, she’s not gonna be here today and honestly I’m overwhelmed with Kloie going under the anesthetic,” Cline said in a confessional on the March 22 episode of “Teen Mom 2.

“I’m super paranoid,” she added. “My anxiety is through the roof and going through this experience by myself is debilitating for me.”

“As a mom, the worst thing is the world is watching your child be in pain,” Cline said in another confessional.

Cline and Austin have dated on and off as he battles his addiction.

Rumors swirled Cline might be pregnant with her second child after she posted a TikTok video that showed her reacting to a test with two lines. Some fans, however, noted that Cline could have been talking about a COVID-19 test.