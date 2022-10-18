Jade Cline Accused of Leaking Details About Leah Messer’s Breakup

“Teen Mom” star Jade Cline got thrown into Leah Messer’s breakup drama after she was accused of leaking details about her co-star’s split from her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley.

Cline said someone pretended to be her on Twitter — created a fake account — and then made erroneous allegations about Mobley and Messer while using her name.

“This is a photoshopped tweet. Not from my account,” Cline tweeted. “Y’all have too much time on your hands. Don’t try to put me in someone else’s business lol. ya’ll are f*****.”

The original tweet — which has since been deleted by the imposter — claimed Messer knew about the cheating allegations surrounding Mobley.

“Leah knew he was cheating when we went on the trip. That’s why she was drunk texting her ex. Might even see it on this season,” the phony wrote, referring to the trip the “Teen Mom” girls went on for Amber Portwood’s birthday. It was filmed for season 1 of “The Next Chapter.”

Rumors swirled that Messer might have been the reason her relationship ended — with some fans believing she cheated on Mobley with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd. In the past, she was unfaithful to her first husband, Corey Simms, and her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, because she hooked up with Kidd.

There’s no proof that Messer stepped out on Mobley, though.

Mobley Is Accused of Cheating on Messer

In fact, it’s Mobley who is facing the cheating allegations.

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” an insider told The Sun.

When confronted with the allegation, Mobley’s rep didn’t confirm or deny the rumor. “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week,” his rep told The Sun.

Messer hit back at the cheating rumors, claiming people shouldn’t be concerned about the reason why they split.

“While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid. Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us,” she said.

Messer Has Been Having a Hard Time

Since the breakup, Messer said she has been having a hard time processing everything that went down in her relationship.

She opened up during a drunken Instagram live moment with her co-star, Briana DeJesus.

DeJesus and Messer have been sparing on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” after Messer called DeJesus and Cline “mean girls” in a rant following the airing of the “Teen Mom 2” reunion.

DeJesus said all the girls made a pact not to talk about each other online, but Messer went back on her word when she went off about the reunion on social media — instead of confronting DeJesus and Cline directly.

DeJesus challenged Messer during the episode, and Messer apologized for not settling things with her co-star in real life.

When they caught up after the episode aired, DeJesus noticed that Messer was tipsy. She asked her co-star if she was okay and told her friends to make sure she got home safely.

“I’m okay,” she said. “This is great clarity. I’m going through a lot right now. As you know, I’ve kept it under wraps.”