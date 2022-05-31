Jade Cline Teases ‘Feet Pics’ in Only Fans Promotion

Jade Cline linked to her reemerged OnlyFans profile in a deleted Instagram Story, and fans had a lot to say about it.

In the deleted Instagram Story, per The Sun, Cline promoted her OnlyFans account, writing, “If you like feet pics swipe up, I’m trying to see something.”

According to the outlet, Cline is charging $15 per month for a subscription.

People flocked to Reddit to weigh in on the subject and the photo.

One person wrote, “I know I’m not crazy. I know I heard about this at least a few years ago,” and someone responded, “Yes she was going to do hairstuff on there.”

Another was more supportive, writing, “Not mad..Jade’s hot.”

And another wrote, “Jade is exactly who I picture when people talk about OnlyFans. Lots of plastic and makeup. Her entire identity is her sex appeal and dead in the eyes.”

Another sarcastically wrote, “This franchise is going to turn out like 90 day fiance cast that’s all over OF.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Believe Cline’s Page Has Been Active Since 2020

In the comments section of the post, one Reddit user wrote that Cline’s OnyFans page has been active since September 2020.

“This isn’t new for her,” they weighed in.

And while Cline is charging $15 a month for a subscription, her former co-star, Jenelle Evans, is charging followers $20 each month for a subscription.

Evans informed fans she had kickstarted an OnlyFans page on her Instagram Stories on May 8, 2022. She uploaded a video in a bikini and included the text, “Can’t cancel me here,” which linked to her new OnlyFans page.

David Eason, Evans’ husband, also joined Only Fans.

The former reality star announced the news on his Instagram page on May 10, 2022. Eason posted a photo sitting on a lawn chair and wearing tighty whities. He captioned the pic, “Yes we both did it! Link in bio!”

On Reddit, fans jumped to critique Eason’s foray into the world of OnlyFans.

In a thread named, “Swamp D*** is starting an Only Fans too,” one user wrote, “I was really hoping that Juhnelle had started an OFF as a means of getting free from this nasty a** swamp monster, but I see that it sadly isn’t the case.”

Jade Cline & Sean Austin Update

With relationship struggles, court dates, + ER visits, next week's #TeenMom2 is a can't-miss episode. Tuesdays at 8p on @mtv. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/Y1Dh3sP5Gs — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) April 6, 2022

Cline and Sean Austin appear to have smoothed out some bumps in their relationship in recent episodes of “Teen Mom.”

In a recent “Teen Mom” reunion, Austin reflected on his previous actions, saying he regretted how he had acted and would prove Cline and h8s daughter right by continuing to stay sober. The reunion took place on the nine-month anniversary of Austin’s sobriety.

Austin had previously gone to Texas for a 90-day treatment plan, as Cline shared on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” During a “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” episode, Cline said of his decision to go to rehab, “It was a huge step for him, the first step towards the rest of his life.”

“Best decision he ever made,” she added. “Now Kloie has two healthy parents that practice patience, good mental health, and healthy communications.”

In April, per The Sun, Cline shared the former couple’s plan to potentally have another child. Asked if the two would get married, Cline mischievously said, “I mean… we were just in Vegas… who said we didn’t already?”