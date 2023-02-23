Jade Cline’s Parents Checked Into to Rehab

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Jade Cline took to TikTok on February 22 to confirm that her parents, mother Christy Smith and step-father Michael Smith, have entered rehab to seek treatment for addiction.

“I’d rather you guys hear from me first,” Cline said in the post.

Jade Cline Said Her Parents Have Checked Into Separate Rehab Facilities

Send positive vibes! This journey wont be easy for my parents but definitely will be worth it. My mom and dad are both doing really well in treatment! I really appreciate all the messages I get from other people who have experienced the same journey. I love reading the messages about recovery success, but I also like to be there for the ones that didn't watch get the chance to see their loved one go through recovery . Thank you for the support 💘

“Long story short, over the last six months, me and my parents’ relationship hadn’t been really close or really tight due to their own choices, and I felt like they weren’t really doing well in their current life. I learned a lot about loving an addict, and I learned a lot about boundaries, and it’s important to do what you need to do for your own mental health, and for your own family’s health and happiness,” Cline said at the start of her post.

“A few weeks ago, I had them over for dinner so we could have a discussion about rehabilitation and what that looks like for them and if that’s a possibility for them. If that’s something that they’re open to or have they thought about it. Thankfully, my mom and dad both said that they thought rehabilitation was something that they both needed to get their lives back on track,” Cline continued. According to People, Cline’s parents were arrested in May 2019 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. “Teen Mom” cameras were rolling when Cline got the call from her mother, asking Cline to bail her out of jail for $500.

Cline also said in 2019 that her parents’ addiction issues have been ongoing in her life, saying, “They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be okay. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

Present-day, Cline let fans know in her three-minute TikTok video, “I basically told my parents ‘I think this is what you guys need, and I’d be here to support you…’ Just like I was there with Sean [Cline’s fiancé, who went to rehab in 2022 and has been sober since]. He’s proof that the program works. The steps work. Long story short my parents both check their self into two different facilities in two different states last week and are starting their rehabilitation journey.”

Cline asked for good vibes and support from followers and confirmed in her TikTok’s caption that while this will not be an easy journey for her parents, “My mom and dad are both doing really well in treatment!”

Jade Cline’s Relationship With Her Mother Improved on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

Surprise! Jade's Wig-Gagement Party Welcomes Some Unexpected Guests | Teen Mom: Family Reunion Christy plans a surprise engagement party for Jade and the moms… including some special guests!

Prior to the distance that grew in their relationship over the past six months, Cline and Smith had gotten closer together while filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” together. Fans saw as Smith threw an engagement party (or “wig-gagement”, as Smith called it given her daughter’s job as a hairdresser) for Cline, inviting Austin to the “Family Reunion” trip to surprise Cline.

During “The Aftermath” reunion special, Cline and Smith were both brought to tears reviewing footage of their work with life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant during the season, including Smith’s commitment to “show you a good mom and a good grandma and build a better, strong, relationship.” The two settled on wanting to make more good memories moving forward.

