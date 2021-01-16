Teen Mom Star To Allow MTV To Film New Plastic Surgery

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is planning to get a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and will allow MTV to film the procedure, The Ashleys Reality Roundup reported on January 14. Teen Mom stars like Kailyn Lowry, Farrah Abraham, Briana DeJesus–as well as her sister Brittany DeJesus–have all undergone the enhancement. While many of the girls sought the help of popular Miami surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, better known as “Dr. Miami,” Jade is trusting a different doctor.

Jade, 24, made the confession on her new podcast, Jay & Kay Unfiltered. During a traditional BBL, a doctor will perform liposuction to harvest fat from an undesirable place on the body–like the stomach, flanks and waist–and then inject it in the buttocks and hips to create a “heart-shaped” posterior. It takes about six weeks to recover fully and patients normally cannot sit on their behind for weeks to make sure the transferred fat survives in its new location.

Jade argued that her derriere will still be authentic because it’s her own fat that’s being injected into her body. “It’s my real a**, technically,” Jade said, as noted by The Ashley.

Jade hinted about her procedure on January 3, saying she would be taking a break from her salon. “I am leaving Indiana to have surgery on January 12. I will be out of work until February 12. If anything changes or I return to my salon sooner I will let you guys know,” she wrote on Instagram, as noted by Teen Mom Shade Room. “I still have two openings before I leave. DM me to book.”

Future Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones, who will reportedly replace outgoing Chelsea Houska on the franchise, said she supported Jade’s decision. “I’m all for it,” she wrote, according to Teen Mom Tea. “Be safe!”

Jade Wanted To Get a BBL Because She Saw Other People Doing It

Jade was inspired to get a butt augmentation after she noticed it was growing in popularity.

“That’s a new big trend. That’s how I got into it, I saw so many people I knew, people at the nail salon I went to, people at different hair salons that were having BBLs, and I was so impressed and astonished at the shapes of their bodies,” she explained. The MTV alum said she would like to be “curvy” in the “right places.”

Jade’s not wrong about butt augmentation becoming more popular. The number of BBLs in the U.S. has surged, becoming one of the trendiest surgeries.

In 2018, the number of BBLs performed increased 19 percent, with nearly 25,000 Brazilian butt lifts being performed, according to the annual report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons cited by CNBC. Just over 20,000 BBLs were performed the year prior.

Jade Said She’s ‘Built Like a Board’

Jade said she wasn’t curvy like her mother and grandmother, adding she was “built like a board.”

“I mean, my mom, my grandma, everyone’s had big a**es and big ti**ies, and it just skipped me,” she said. “I just don’t have the curves.”

MTV is going to film everything, but Jade is also going to talk about the surgery on her podcast, hinting she didn’t trust the network to tell the full story.

“MTV edits things how they want, and they use what they want,” she said. “So, this way, I can have my own voice for my own journey, and I can say exactly what I want, and I have control over it.”

READ NEXT: Jade Cline on Rumors That She’s Pregnant Again & Not Working