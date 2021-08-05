‘Teen Mom 2’ Star ‘Regrets’ Filming Surgery Drama

“Teen Mom 2” personality Christy Cline accused MTV of ruining her family. Cameras were there when her daughter, Jade Cline, underwent a Brazilian butt lift, lipo 360 and fat transfer to the breasts in Miami during season 10B.

Christy Cline was supposed to pick up Jade Cline’s pain medication and antibiotics, but drove around for hours and was unable to obtain the pills — leaving Jade Cline in agony. After the stressful recovery, Jade Cline cut her mother off, and now Christy Cline regrets appearing on “Teen Mom 2,” saying the show “wrecked” her family.

Jade Cline, 24, agreed to speak with reunion hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab on the August 2 special, but she didn’t want to film with her mother. When it was Christy’s turn to join the stage, she said she didn’t “want to be taped right now,” claiming, “This television has wrecked my family completely. I so regret doing this.”

Christy Cline claimed she went to several pharmacies but they didn’t have the medicine her daughter needed. “I hate that she thinks that I would not want to help her or that I would disappear and not go get her pain medicine,” she said. “I’m sorry that Jade feels the way she feels. I’m sorry that she’s hurt. I’m sorry that she had to go through any of that torment.”

Christy Cline Accused Her Daughter of Lying

Christy Cline was listening behind the scenes while Jade Cline was on stage with Pinsky and Diab. She didn’t agree with her daughter’s version of events.

“She’s feeding them a bunch of lies,” Christy Cline claimed. “This is stupid. Why did I even come here?”

When the “Teen Mom 2” star said she saw her mother “once or twice” since the surgery, Christy Cline confirmed it was only once. “She wouldn’t even speak to me,” Christy Cline added.

Pinsky asked if Jade Cline wanted to see her mother at the reunion, but she declined the offer. “There’s a lot that’s happened and I don’t think this is the time or the place to deal with this now,” she said. “I’m just trying to do what’s best for me now.”

Jade Cline Thought Her Mother Left Her to ‘Die’

As shown on season 10B of “Teen Mom 2,” Jade Cline was in agony while waiting for her mother to return with her pain medication.

“While I was in surgery — surgery was about three hours, I believe — while I was in it the doctor gives an appointment person, whoever that may be, all your prescriptions,” Jade Cline explained. “My mom was in charge of getting all that. So by the time my surgery was over, when I got picked up, I would have everything. So once I got to the house I could take all my medication and [but] disappeared.”

“I was just literally laying there — falling apart, crying — and I watched the sun go down,” Jade Cline continued. “I was like, she’s never coming back. I thought my mom was just gonna let me lay there and die and no one was going to know.”

The “Teen Mom 2” star admitted that she missed her mother, but was giving her “tough love.”

From backstage, Christy Cline remarked she didn’t like being portrayed as a “dope fiend.”

