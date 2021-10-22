Jade Cline Blasts Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Backlash

“Teen Mom 2” star Jade Cline hit back after fans criticized her “awful” plastic surgery. The star traveled to Miami, Florida, in February 2021 to undergo a Brazilian butt lift and had fat transferred to her breasts. She also had some lipo under her jaw to remove fat from her neck.

Cline, the mother of 4-year-old daughter Kloie, admitted to posting “hot girl pics” after she healed from her procedure. She took to Instagram on October 21, 2021, to slam trolls who accused Cline of showing off too much skin.

“I show some cleavage and the whole internet loses their minds lol I’m 25,” she wrote. “I’m a grown adult. No mother is a disappointment to their child because they have cleavage showing.”

“You people are some damn weirdosss. Shout out the hot mamas out there always showing love and having self-love,” she continued. “More hot girl pics coming soon.”

Cline then called out followers who removed their “mean” comments. “I love how when I give you guys the same energy you give me you delete your comment lol don’t comment mean s*** and not be able to take it when I’m mean back,” she said.

Fans Claimed Cline Looked ‘Awful’

While Cline was enjoying her new look, fans took to Reddit to criticize the Indiana native for going under the knife. Some people said she looked “awful” and others claimed she was turning into a “bimbo.”

“She looks so incredibly different in every photo she posts,” one person wrote.

“She looks awful,” another simply stated.

Some people noted that Cline’s look is different on “Teen Mom 2” than the pictures she posts online. “It’s hilarious she tries to look like an IG model but every episode of the show she looks like a nasty bum,” they said.

Cline Went Through ‘a Lot of Pain’

Recovering from her procedures wasn’t easy for Cline. Her mother, Christy Smith, was in charge of filling Cline’s pain medication after her surgery was over, but Smith went off the grid and was able to get Cline’s medication in time. The scenario played out on MTV, with Cline wailing in pain and she desperately begged for relief.

“It was a lot of pain,” Cline said on her “Jay & Kay Unfiltered” podcast, per In Touch Weekly. “The journey had a lot of unexpected turns. Some crazy stuff happened. MTV documented all of it, so you guys will see.”

The incident caused a rift between Cline and Smith but they were able to make amends.

“The recovery definitely didn’t go as planned but sometimes that’s how life is. It’s on and done with,” she tweeted in June 2021. “We’ve all moved on. Y’all want me to hate my mom over this shit which is crazy. You ppl love misery lol at the end of the day that’s my mom and I love her.”

Cline still feels uneasy about how the situation went down. “Of course, I was mad. I’m still upset about that whole thing. But I’ve moved on from it,” she wrote on Instagram stories, per The Sun. “I don’t let things stay attached to me and cause me distress anymore.”

