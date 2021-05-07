Jade Cline Gets Candid About ‘Rough’ Procedure

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline admitted things were “rough as hell” while she was recovering from plastic surgery. The MTV personality traveled to Miami to undergo a Brazilian butt lift in January to enhance her curves. She recuperated at co-star Briana DeJesus’ home in Orlanda, Florida. After all the stars have something in common, they both know what it’s like to undergo plastic surgery in the sunshine state.

Even though she had Briana’s support, Jade said her recovery wasn’t easy. People who undergo a Brazilian butt lift cannot sit on their backside for up to six weeks. Fat is typically taken out of an undesirable port of the body — like the stomach or flanks — and transferred to the hips and buttocks. To make sure the fat survives, patients must avoid putting weight on their backsides.

Jade didn’t mince words when a fan asked her if she had second thoughts about going under the knife. “Do you regret doing the surgery? The upcoming season previews look brutal,” one fan noted.

“No,” Jade answered via Instagram story on May 5. “It’s raw and real. It was rough as hell but I got through it. Glad I shared my journey! A lot of crying and a lot of laughing LOL.”

Jade Is Still Sore in Some Spots

Even though her procedure was four months ago, there are some areas of Jade’s body that are still tender.

She told Pop Culture she was “still a little sore in some spots” but she’s excited about the summer. “I went shopping and bought all new clothes,” the 23-year-old told the publication.

Despite being pleased with the final outcome Jade doesn’t think she will want to get any more work done in the future. “It was a hard experience. It was a hard journey,” she said.

MTV cameras were there to catch some of her lowest moments, with Jade admitting she was in a vulnerable spot.

Jade & Boyfriend Sean Austin Have Split

Jade and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean Austin have always had a volatile relationship, but this time around they’re on the outs. Jade laughed when netizens found Sean’s profile on a mobile dating app and Sean made a diss track about Jade.

Jade was hesitant to talk about her relationship during an interview with Too Fab, revealing viewers will be able to see what went down between them on season 11 of Teen Mom 2.

“I feel like it’s really hard to say. I don’t really want to say too much because this new season that’s coming out, a lot happens from the beginning to the end,” she said. “So, I don’t really want to get into too many details. It’s always a rollercoaster in my life so expect nothing less.”

She’s also in a bad place with her mother, Christy. “It’s kind of like a long story, but what transpired and what happened to get us to this point is all in the new season,” she said. “A lot during my surgery and a lot of stuff happened during that time too that has us in the place we are now.”

Don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV to find out what happens next.

