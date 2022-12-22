Jade Cline Says Sean Austin is Ready to Have Another Child

This week, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” Jade Cline sat down with E! News after part one of the “Next Chapter” reunion to catch fans up on her wedding and future plans with fiancé Sean Austin, who spent 120 in rehab earlier this year to seek help with his substance abuse issues.

Cline worked on her own mental health at this time, going to therapy, and admitted that she was unsure how things may change after the couple spent so much time apart, but so far things have been just as she’d hoped they’d be.

“He completely changed into the person that I always knew that he was and I always knew he could be,” Jade said. “Something was just telling me throughout this journey to just hold on and keep my faith and I had this faith in him. I’m glad I never gave up. I’m glad I didn’t turn my back on him because now where we are is completely just day and night.”

With a wedding date set for October 2023, Cline also spoke about her and Austin’s future plans, including expanding their family. Cline mentioned that Austin wants to have another child sooner rather than later, joking that he is “ready every single night”, but that she needs more time before she will be ready.

Jade Cline Wants to Wait Before Having Children

Jade Cline had her and Sean Austin’s first child, Kloie Kenna Austin, on September 18, 2017. “Since Kloie now is 5, she’s getting older and older and I want [her and any potential younger siblings] to at least be closer in age and not too far apart,” Jade told E! News. “But I also want to do it when I feel like it’s just right for both of us because I feel like our first child, we were so young and it was an out of nowhere thing. I want our second child to be more planned and more structured.”

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” premiered months later, in March 2018. After 1 season, Cline was moved to “Teen Mom 2” to fill in as a main cast member after Jenelle Evans and David Eason were let go from the show.

Jade Cline Opened Up More in This Week’s Reunion Show

Jade and Sean Reflect On Their Growth 💞 Teen Mom: The Next Chapter This season has been all about new adventures and growth for Jade & Sean. With an emotional proposal, Sean's sobriety, and Kloie growing up fast they unpack with Dr. Drew and Nessa! #TeenMom #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Subscribe to Teen Mom: bit.ly/2OEM0OO… 2022-12-21T21:00:04Z

At this week’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion, Jade Cline sat down with her fiancé Sean Austin to give viewers an update on their lives since filming the first season of the new series.

“I like reliving this season 10-out-of-10 better than any of the other ones ever,” Cline said. She said she and Austin are in a much better place not only in their relationship but with their mental health and family relationships, “We worked to get here.”

“I just feel like I’m on top of the world, knowing that I’ve got the person that I don’t have to search for. Love of my life is right here next to me,” Austin said of his fiancée. Austin is also celebrating one-year sobriety at the reunion, which he called “a huge accomplishment”, but also said “a continuous struggle, but it’s maintaining your disciplines”.

Cline said she’s most excited to see Austin gain “immense self-love” during his recovery.

