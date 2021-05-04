Teen Mom Star Jade Cline’s Unexpected Relationship Update

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline and on-again, off-again partner Sean Austin have a tumultuous relationship but they might be done for good. The former couple, who shares 3-year-old daughter Kloie together, announced their breakup last month after fans noticed Sean was on the mobile dating site Tinder. Jade appeared to be unbothered, telling fans they could have her ex.

The Indiana native answered questions from fans during a Q&A session, with Jade laughing after she found out that Sean had a profile on one of the most popular dating apps. “IM SCREAMINGGGGG they can have him lmaooooooo,” she responded, per The Sun. The hairdresser also confirmed she was single.

Not long before they broke up, Jade shared sexy pictures of herself wearing lingerie in bed with Sean. Rumors swirled they had gotten married, but the Teen Mom 2 star shot down speculation they tied the knot.

In a cryptic tweet on April 7, Jade said she was going to focus on herself. “Just know I’m doing me,” she tweeted. “They can’t even keep it real with themselves, how tf they gunna keep it real with you?”

The following week she shared praise for her daughter. “I’m so proud of how I’ve raised my daughter, every time we go to the park or somewhere public she is so polite and so sweet to everyone,” Jade tweeted. “My heart.”

Sean Released a Diss Track About Jade

Though they’ve been known to break up and get back together, Sean was inspired this time around to channel their split into music. He released the diss track called “Toxic” under the name Svnsxx), where he talked about his time with the Teen Mom 2 star.

As noted by Starcasm, he raps:

Said that I’m a loser

Drugged up user

Makin’ music’s all I do B*tch confusin’

I’ve been through it

I won’t do this sh*t with you

For the chorus, he adds that he’s not Jade’s type:

Not your type at all

No I’m really not your type at all

Really not your type at all

Jade Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery

Jade and Sean’s breakup on the heels of the Teen Mom 2 star confirming she went under the knife for a Brazilian butt lift, also known as BBL. The procedure removes fat from unwanted areas of the body and then transfers it to the hips and buttocks. Other Teen Mom star who have received the surgery are people like Kail Lowry, Briana DeJesus and Farrah Abraham.

She went to Miami for the procedure and said it was filmed for the show. Recovering from the surgery wasn’t easy, but she said the DeJesus family helped her get back on her feet.

“I started off in Miami and ended up recovering the rest of the time in Orlando with Briana and her family,” Jade explained to Too Fab. “So, it definitely was a lot…but I’m just happy now to be mostly recovered and you know, back to normal.”

During the May interview, she said it was hard to describe how things with Sean were going. “I feel like it’s really hard to say. I don’t really want to say too much because this new season that’s coming out, a lot happens from the beginning to the end,” Jade revealed. “So, I don’t really want to get into too many details. It’s always a rollercoaster in my life so expect nothing less.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

