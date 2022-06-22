MTV Star Dishes on Upcoming ‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff

Jade Cline is one of the “Teen Mom” cast members slated to appear in the upcoming spin-off show “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

MTV officially broke the news in May 18 press release, telling fans the new show will combine the cast of “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG.”

According to Monsters & Critics, Cline shared the inside scoop about the upcoming spin-off during a recent Instagram Q&A posted to her story.

The MTV star replied to a fan who asked if there would be another season of “Teen Mom 2.”

“Nope,” Cline wrote. “Teen Mom 2 & OG are one show now! Stay tuned [because] it’s going to be AMAZING! Way different than what it’s always been and you get to know us all so much better.”

In a separate post, Clide replied to another fan who asked, “when does all the teen mom stuff drop?”

The 25-year-old admitted she doesn’t know when the spin-off will air, writing, “Idk. Stay tuned! A lot is coming this year!”

What ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Are Returning

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, eight “Teen Mom” stars are expected to return for the upcoming series.

The cast includes Catelyn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

Two original cast members, Kailyn Lowry and Mackenzie McKee will not be returning.

An inside source told The Ashley that production asked Lowry to join the show but she turned it down.

“Kail was asked, but she turned the new show down,” a source told The Ashley.

Mackenzie McKee, on the other hand, was reportedly not asked to join the cast.

“Mackenzie was not asked,” the source revealed. “She was basically ghosted by MTV and [her producers] and was never actually told she was not invited to be on the show. They just didn’t respond to her and left her hanging.”

Jade Cline Was ‘Depressed’ Filming ‘Teen Mom 2’

In an October 2019 interview with Hollywood Life, Cline admitted she struggled with depression while filming “Teen Mom 2.”

“You can’t just live in the negative all the time,” she told the outlet. “I feel like I’ve done that. I was really, really depressed and I went through a lot of depression throughout the show.”

Cline went on to say that she had to look inward to improve her mental health.

She told the publication, “I feel like I’ve now come to the end of ‘Teen Mom 2’ to this acceptance and peace — inner peace with myself and with my life and just overall happiness.”

The MTV star said she’s learned to focus on being positive even during difficult times.

“You can go through all this freaking crap and then still come out on top and be okay and be fine,” she told the outlet. “Because even when you’re in a bad light, the good stuff and the good life, it’s eventually going to come back around.”

