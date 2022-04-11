Jade Cline Claps Back After Flaunting Post Surgery Body

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jade Cline clapped back at people on social media who talked about her body. Cline posted pictures from a trip to Los Angeles, where the “Teen Mom 2” cast and “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” cast might be filming their reunions.

“Lights ✨ Camera 📷 Action 💥,” Cline, 25, captioned the photos.

Fans fled to the comments section of her photo, with her post garnering nearly 14,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Cline’s franchise members hyped her up. “DAMNNNN 😍👀😍😍,” Kayla Sessler wrote. “Ummm QUUUEEEENN 😍,” Nikkole Ledda said.

Cline Clapped Back at the Naysayers

While some of her castmates were complimentary, a number of comments from fans about Cline’s body were not positive. A popular post on Reddit about Cline’s reunion outfit garnered dozens of upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Some fans were concerned about Cline’s chest after she went to Miami in January 2021 to get plastic surgery with Dr. Oliver Chang from Spectrum Aesthetics. Cline had multiple procedures, getting a Brazilian butt lift, lipo360 and fat transfer to her breasts. She also had liposuction under her chin.

Viewers wondered if Dr. Chang had botched Cline’s surgery. “I’m sorry but how are her nipples not showing,” they said.

“There’s a lottt to unpack here but I just wanna know where her nips are,” another person wrote.

“How are her nipples not showing? I’m very confused about her chest/boob proportions,” a third person noted. “They just look off in this photo.”

After seeing some of the backlash, Cline had a comeback to share on Instagram. “Y’all real pressed about MY cleavage 😂 unfollow button is very much available,” she said.

It’s not the first time Cline defended herself. The mother-of-one laughed off comments about her chin during a Twitter exchange.

“Uhm lol leave me alone,” she wrote.

Cline Wants to Live a Drama-Free Life

Cline is ready to move on from the drama in her life.

Viewers watched Cline kick her mom, Christy Smith, out of her home before she went to jail because she was causing too much chaos in the home. At the time this happened, Cline’s partner Sean Austin was in rehab to get help for substance abuse.

“Over the bulls*** in life period. A lot has changed since this episode and I really have stood my ground in life and especially with my boundaries,” she tweeted. “Very proud of myself 🥲 happy & blessed.”

Cline also blasted people for picking apart her life.

“Really sad to see the horrible things some of you people say,” Cline wrote in the comment section on MTV’s Instagram post about a preview for a “Teen Mom 2” scene with her family. “This is our real life , we don’t hide s*** like some people.”

“At least we are open and show how hard real life can be. Addiction effects so many people in the world and we want to show that PEOPLE CAN CHANGE with the proper steps and help,” Cline wrote, referring to her mother and partner.

Cline shares one child with Austin, a 4-year-old daughter named Kloie.