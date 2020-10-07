Jade Cline Unleashes Twitter Rant After Finding Drugs In Her Home

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline penned a string of tweets after an explosive family fight aired on the MTV reality show. Jade kicked ex-boyfriend Sean Austin out of her house after she found drugs in their bathroom. The couple, who has had an on-again, off-again relationship, shares 3-year-old daughter Kloie.

Sean tried to pin the drugs on her parents, but Jade’s dad said he had footage that showed Sean tried to place the paraphernalia in their room. When everyone was confronted, there was a massive brawl that ended with Sean bleeding and Jade’s dad injuring his rib. All three–Sean and both of Jade’s parents–are recovering drug addicts. The police were called during the incident and Jade kicked everyone out of her home.

Originally, Jade had planned to live-tweet during the episode. Instead, she responded to Teen Mom 2 fans who were judging her situation. In a string of tweets on October 6, she revealed that her father died by suicide, her grandmother had a stroke that severely impaired her. Jade revealed that she grew up in foster care, but despite her rough upbringing and getting pregnant young, she has always managed to take care of herself and tried to provide the best life for her daughter.

I love how some of you people comment all kinds of negative s*** about people that you don’t even know when you’ve never met in person. I went through a lot of shit, my father killed himself when I was a baby, my grandma had a stroke when I was a teenager and could no longer be there for me. Her mind completely left and that day I lost my best friend. Dementia to go over with her and even though she still alive I still mourn her daily. The stuff I went through with my parents has been very hard,I was in foster care as a kid, I always worked very hard and I always made sure I could pay any of my bills and be stable. I did get pregnant young but I made sure my daughter had everything she ever needed. Before you judge someone in their life make sure you know the backstory. And even through all that bullshit I never want anyone to feel sorry for me, I picked my ass up off my shoulders and I kept life moving and I made sure to share my story with other people because even though you go through traumatic things in life that doesn’t have to define you.

Jade Said She Felt Like She Wasn’t A ‘Good Mom’

Jade was shocked by the incident and couldn’t believe it had happened.

“I feel like I’m not even in my body like none of this is real,” Jade said. “Sean came out of the bathroom and then I go in there and I see something on the counter, like residue.” She didn’t know what it was, and her mother Christy Smith agreed that it looked like drug residue.”

Sean tried to blame it on Christy, but Jade’s dad revealed that they put a hidden camera in their room and caught Sean going into Christy’s room and “planting a drug pipe.”

More than anything, Jade was concerned about how the incident affected her daughter, Kloie.

“I’m just so depressed I have so much anxiety. I really just need back my peace. I want my home back. I want to feel like everything I worked for… that I did it for a reason,” she said. “And I wanted my kid to have more than I ever had. And I feel like she deserves more than I’m giving her. I feel like I’m just not a good mom. She deserves better than me.

Jade Reveals The One Thing People Always Get Wrong About Her

During an interview with Heavy, Jade revealed that one of the biggest misconceptions people have about her is that she’s always yelling.

“I think that a lot of what MTV catches happens to be at emotional, passionate times. I feel like people say, ‘She always going and she’s always angry or upset,’ and I’m really not,” she said.

“They pretty much film the hardest times of my life,” the hairstylist told Heavy. “[I’m] young, having a kid, going through a breakup and going through stuff with my parents. [I’m] feeling like I’m just kind of by myself, like not having anybody there for me. It’s a hard time. They caught me at my worst moment. I feel like people always think I’m like this crazy, screaming, sour person or something and I’m really not.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

READ NEXT: Teen Mom Jade Cline Calls Herself A ‘Hair Artist’