‘Teen Mom’ Alum Shares Name of New Baby

“Teen Mom” alum Javi Marroquin shared his first daughter’s name on social media.

Marroquin and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, shared two images of their new daughter, born on May 29, on their respective Instagram accounts. In the caption of the June 1 post, the couple revealed that her name was Maizee Joelle.

Several commenters flocked to the post’s comments section to share they were fans of Marroquin’s daughter’s name.

“Omg I love her freaking name. So cute for a beautiful baby. I know mama picked her name out lol,” wrote a commenter.

“Stop!! She’s perfect! And so is her name!!! Oh my goodness I’m so happy for you guys @lauren3elizabeth and @javim9!!! So incredibly beautiful!!! Does her name have a specific meaning? It’s very unique and I love it ❤️,” added a different social media user.

“Beautiful, how do you pronounce her name?” asked another.

Marroquin and Comeau announced their daughter’s arrival in joint Instagram posts on May 29.

“Sissy is here! 💕 Our sweet sister girl arrived last night & we are all head over heels in love 🥰,” read the caption of the post.

Javi Marroquin Spoke About His Son, Eli, in a 2018 Interview

As fans are aware, Marroquin shares a 10-year-old son named Lincoln with his ex-wife, “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry. Marroquin and Comeau are also parents to a 5-year-old son named Eli.

While speaking to OK! Magazine in 2018, Marroquin and Comeau discussed having their first child together. According to Comeau, her family had mixed reactions when she first shared news of her pregnancy. She stated that her mother “took it really well.”

“She’s always really liked [Marroquin],” said the mother of two.

She stated, however, that her brothers had a different reaction when they found out she and Marroquin were having a child.

“They hadn’t got a chance to meet [Marroquin]. And I’m their baby. They are 10 and 12 years older than me,” explained the mother of two.

She clarified that her brothers eventually ended up loving Marroquin.

Marroquin also shared that his mother “was excited” that she was going to have another grandchild.

Kailyn Lowry Welcomed Her Twins in November 2023

Lowry and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, welcomed their youngest children, Valley and Verse, in November 2023. Scott and Lowry also have an 18-month-old son named Rio.

The couple opened up about the birth of Valley and Verse during a January 2024 episode of Lowry’s podcast, “Barely Famous.” Scott and Lowry noted that the twins had to receive medical help in the neonatal intensive care unit after their birth. While Verse was healthy enough to be discharged from the NICU, Valley had to be monitored for longer. Lowry explained she had difficulty with her feedings and was lethargic.

Lowry also shared that she wanted to ensure Verse and Valley still had a bond after her daughter left the NICU. The mother of seven stated that she wanted the twins to be close to each other whenever they were able.

“I need them to be touching. And near each other. And see each other. I will literally lay them down and face them on the bed,” said Lowry. “Like in front of me, so they can sense each other. Because I get nervous that the NICU stay — not ruined their bond. But what if it put a strain on them? So I’m trying to re-magnetize them.”