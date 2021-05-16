Teen Mom Dad Opens Up About Kailyn Lowry Scandal

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Javi Marroquin posted a lengthy message on Instagram where he lamented about his past indiscretions. Javi, who was married to “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry for four years, confessed he had everything he wanted but ruined it all.

“These last two years have been some hard years to get by,” Javi wrote toward the beginning of his Instagram post on May 15. “I wonder and question when I’ll ever get of the season I’m in.”

Kailyn exposed her private text messages with her ex last season, revealing that Javi attempted to cheat on then-fiance Lauren Comeau by asking Kailyn if she wanted to hook up with him in a Wawa parking lot. Kail refused to meet up with Javi for the rendezvous and told an MTV producer about the attempted hookup. When the segment aired on “Teen Mom 2,” Lauren promptly broke up with Javi. Kailyn later issued a public apology to Lauren, admitting that it was something she should have discussed with her in private.

Kailyn and Javi share one son together, 7-year-old Lincoln. Javi also has a son with Lauren, 2-year-old Eli. Kailyn has three more sons: 11-year-old Issac from her relationship with Jo Rivera and 3-year-old Lux and 9-month Creed, the two boys she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Javi Thought Quitting ‘Teen Mom’ Would Make Things Easier

Javi didn’t want to be on reality TV anymore three years ago. He figured he’d be able to lead a “normal life” without the MTV cameras following him around. But even without the paycheck from “Teen Mom 2,” he remained a public figure after appearing on television for years.

“[I thought I’d] be able to spend time with my family without people pretending to take pictures of something else but really taking a picture of me or my kids… be able to go out with my son’s mother and not worry about someone take a picture of us spending some family time and it ends up on a troll page,” he wrote.

Ultimately, Javi regrets the choices he made. “I had everything I wanted. Everything I dreamed of and I messed it up. The greatest person in my life I hurt… not sure if it’ll ever be repairable but I pray it is and one day it’ll go back to how it should’ve always been,” the father-of-two confessed. “I live with that hurt every day.”

Kailyn Was Annoyed That Javi Was Being Duplicitous

Kailyn wound up exposing her ex on national TV in October 2019 because she was frustrated that he didn’t want to meet up with her in Middletown, Deleware, to see Lincoln, but he would have made the drive if they were going to be intimate.

“So you’re willing to come to Middletown to f*** me but you won’t come here to get your son? Only if it benefits you in a sexual way,” Kailyn said on “Teen Mom 2.”

Lauren was home with Eli when all this went down.

“He pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas… He opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f*** you plain and simple.’ And I said bye Javi,” Kailyn said. “And I have all the text messages of him trying to meet up anytime I’m in Dover.”

