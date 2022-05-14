Javi Marroquin’s Son Taken to Emergency Room ‘Many Times’

“Teen Mom 2” dad Javi Marroquin returned to social media on May 14, revealing that a lot has been happening since his hiatus. Marroquin said his two sons — 8-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Eli — were flourishing, but one of his boys has landed the Deleware coach in the emergency room quite often.

“I’m back! 😤 Took a little social break for a few months to dial in on my personal life,” Marroquin wrote. “My kids are thriving, work is great, and I’m continuing to learn more about myself and where I want to be. Don’t have many pictures of everything we’ve done over the last few months, but here’s a few.”

Marroquin updated fans about his two sons but said Eli spent some time in the morning.

“Eli is growing and thriving to be a brave, smart, loving boy who has sent us to the ER more times in the last 2 months than I have my whole life (dare devil, not health related),” he said. “Lincoln continues to be a great friend, leader, and still does not quit playing some type of sport. Living everyday attentively. Let’s go!!!”

Lincoln is the son Marroquin shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry and Eli is the son Marroquin shares with ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau.

Lincoln Has Also Been Hospitalized

During a February 2021 episode of Lowry’s podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” the former “Teen Mom 2” star said Lincoln went to the hospital after they were playing around and he got a nose bleed that wouldn’t stop “gushing blood.”

Lowry said their home looked like a “crime scene,” with blood covering Lincoln’s mouth and sweater. “I’ve never seen a nose bleed that bad,” she said. “I was stressed.”

Lowry feared Lincoln broke his nose.

“This one was going on for over 20 minutes,” the podcast host continued. “Maybe it’s broken. I’m panicking now. We went through an entire roll of paper towels — I’m talking an entire roll. And every time I take it off it’s just dripping into his mouth. It’s everywhere.”

Lincoln’s nose eventually stopped bleeding and said it didn’t hurt anymore. Lowry took him to the hospital anyway, where doctors advised against getting an X-ray to see if it was broken; there’s a lot of cartilage in the nose, making it hard to determine the nose’s condition.

Marroquin Helped Lowry When Creed Was Hospitalized

Lowry experienced another incident with her sons, which she discussed on a July 2021 episode of “Coffee Convos.” This time around, it was Creed — the son Lowry shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez — who gave her a scare.

They were on a family vacation in Punta Cana when Creed accidentally hit his eyebrow on a table and needed stitches.

Lowry said her Spanish is sufficient, but during a high-stress moment she needed a fluent Spanish speaker to help: That’s where Marroquin stepped in.

“I had to call Javi for him to translate the whole thing because I was so upset,” Lowry said. “Javi’s going back and forth with the doctor for me and translating for me.”

“I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday,” added