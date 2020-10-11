Javi Marroquin Defends Fiancee Lauren Amid Kailyn Lowry Feud

Former Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin defended fiancee Lauren Comeau after ex-wife Kailyn Lowry claimed drama has happened between the trio “off-camera.” Kailyn has forged a strong relationship with ex Jo Rivera and his wife Vee, but she can’t say the same about Javi and Lauren.

While it’s not unusual for Kailyn to respond on social media, Javi uncharacteristically–at least as of lately–broke his silence. We stay out of all this drama and 100% mind our own business. “There is nothing ‘off cameras’ that creates drama. We don’t film,” he wrote, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “It’s about the kids and that’s what we keep it at. Lauren helps me out tremendously when it comes to taking care of Lincoln. You guys hate on Lauren if she does too much or if she doesn’t do enough. Never hesitates when Isaac wants to come over. I’ve paid for my mistakes but Lauren doesn’t deserve this backlash at all.”

Vee and Kailyn even have a new podcast together, which is where the latest drama kicked off. A fan criticized Kailyn for being closer with Vee than Lauren, saying: “Is everyone ignoring the fact that she’s super rude to her other son’s stepmom? You can praise ‘co-parenting’ all day, but it’s obviously not a top priority for Kail.”

Kailyn quickly clapped back. “Welp, first of all. That’s not Lincoln’s stepmom. Second of all, you have NO IDEA what goes on off-camera and the reason why it’ll never be the same type of relationship as I have with Vee. But go off, sis,” she wrote.

Kailyn Went To Therapy To Work On Her Co-Parenting With Jo

Teen Mom 2” Sneak Peek: Kailyn wants counseling with JoKailyn talks to her friend about getting counseling with Jo, to improve their co-parenting for Isaac. #TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #MTV Subscribe to Teen Mom: http://bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade after it all began, Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Cheyenne of Teen Mom OG continue to share their families' triumphs and struggles with the world. On Teen Mom 2, Jade… 2020-09-23T17:19:43Z

Even though Kailyn and Jo are generally on good terms, it doesn’t mean they don’t hit some road bumps. Recently, the two butted heads after Isaac complained about spending time at his father’s house. Kailyn didn’t want to force her oldest son to spend time with his dad if he didn’t want to go.

To work through their problems smoothly, Jo suggested they go to therapy so they could come up with the best solution for Isaac. ″I try to give my kids the strong family unit that I didn’t get growing up, but when Jo and I are having issues it makes it a lot harder,″ Kailyn said on Teen Mom 2. ″I’m really glad our counseling session is this week.”

″I know that Jo and I both ultimately have the same goal for Isaac,″ she added. ″We both want him to be a happy, successful, stable adult.″

Kailyn Says Co-Parenting Is A Collaboration, Not A Competition

The theme of Vee and “Kailyn Baby Mama No Drama” podcast is that being a successful co-parent is all about collaborating. The podcast, which launched September 29, releases new episodes every Tuesday.

For the most recent episode, Jo appeared as their special guest. “This week, Kail and Vee sit down with the guy who brought them together, Jo Rivera!” the description reads.

The podcast has gotten off to a hot start, landing in the Top 10. Vee and Kailyn celebrated the news on their second episode, saying it was “crazy” that it was already so successful.

“It’s always exciting to have sincerely. It’s pretty I like seeing you guys work together.

Kailyn revealed that it’s Isaac’s “dream” for all of them to live in the same house.

The turning point in Vee and Kailyn’s relationship when they realized that their children–10-year-old Isaac and Vivi–wouldn’t have a connection if something happened to Jo. It made Vee and Kailyn want to bond so their kids didn’t have to rely on their father to make sure they were close. They all agree that they want their kids to grow up together and have consistency.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Spills on Family Member Posting Photos of Kids