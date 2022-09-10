Lincoln Involved In Kailyn Lowry’s Private Fight With His Dad

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry revealed her son, 8-year-old Lincoln, read a private text that was sent to her by his father, Javi Marroquin. Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2017.

Lowry talked about the situation on her podcast, “Coffee Convos,” telling co-host Lindsie Chrisley that Marroquin was afraid their son would be “traumatized.”

Marroquin was upset that Lowry spoke about his family on her podcasts. “For the one-millionth time, stop talking about my family. Stop creating this fake narrative that my family is part of your life,” he said in the text, per Lowry.

“You have a boyfriend. Keep me and my family out of your podcast, out of your life period,” he continued. “Never ever f**king talk about my mom… I’m sick of this fucking narrative you try to portray.”

Marroquin said he was “disgusted” by his ex.

“These kids are going to be traumatized and I’m disgusted that you think it’s a laughing matter,” Marroquin told her. “I will make sure my son comes out on top.”

Lowry was distraught over the message.

“I immediately started crying because Javi has this way of being able to hurt me that Chris and Jo can’t and I do that part of it is because we were married,” she said. “So when Javi says things like this I get really emotional and I was so upset.”

According to Lowry, she started crying when she received the text message. Lincoln looked over her shoulder, and read the message before she had a chance to close her phone.

“Why is my dad being mean to you?” Lincoln wanted to know.

Lowry Said She Didn’t Involve Her Son Further

After reading the message without her consent, Lowry said she didn’t want her son to be involved in the issues she was having with his father.

“This is adult stuff, don’t worry about it,” she told him. Lowry reassured her son that she has a great relationship with his paternal family and loves and respects his paternal grandmother and aunt.

Lowry went on to tell Chrisley that she sees Marroquin’s mother and sister and basketball and football games. They normally say hi to each other, but that’s it. She made it clear that she doesn’t sit in the same section as them.

“When I do see them, they are good to my kids,” Lowry said.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star is the mother of four children: Isaac, 12; Lincoln, 8; Lux, 5 and 2-year-old Creed.

Fans Ripped Lowry For ‘Accidentally’ Letting Lincoln Read the Text

Fans on Reddit weren’t convinced that Lincoln learning about the text message from his dad was accidental.

“Lincoln DID NOT accidentally read that text. Kails a shitty mom,” one person wrote.

“Javi should make her sign a NDA. I doubt Lincoln got past her lock screen and happened to read the text,” another person penned.

Others suspected Marroquin was in the dating game again. “Javi must be dating someone because that’s the only time he creates boundaries with kail,” they said.