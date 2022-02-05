Kailyn Lowry Blasted by Ex in Deleted Comment About Her Video

“Teen Mom 2” alum Javi Marroquin slammed his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, after she posted a TikTok of them together — without his permission.

Lowry and Marroquin, both 29, participated in the new TikTok trend, which features the song “Ginseng Strip 2002” by Yung Lean in the background. Lowry mouthed the lyrics, “B****** come and go (Bruh) But you know I stay.” At the second half of the clip, Lowry fell back onto Marroquin.

The video became popular on TikTok, garnering nearly 6 million views.

“we aren’t friends anymore but I have this in my drafts,” Lowry — who shares 8-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin — captioned the video.

Some fans on TikTok speculated in the comments that Lowry and Marroquin had reconnected. “Just us all over here wishing you two would get back together 🥰🤩😍🔥😘,” reads the most popular response, with more than 13,000 likes.

Lowry, however, reconfirmed they were “not friends” at the moment.

Then Marroquin added a comment of his own. “You post stuff as if it’s humorous. Do not post me. I already asked you to stop posting me. Period. Respect that. GD,” he wrote, before ultimately deleting it.

“Let it be known, I was not the one who deleted it,” Lowry wrote.

Rumors that Lowry and Marroquin had reconciled first started to swirl in January 2022 after the “Teen Mom 2” star posted one of her first TikTok videos with her ex. They were also spotted kayaking together in December 2021.

Lowry has a total of four children. She shares 1-year-old Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez and 4-year-old Lux Lowry with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Lincoln Marshall Marroquin is from her relationship with her ex-husband, and her eldest son, 12-year-old Issac Elliot Rivera, is from her relationship with Jo Rivera.

Marroquin & Lowry Were Married for 5 Years

The former couple was married from September 4, 2012, to July 17, 2017.

In her book, “Heart & Hustle,” Lowry hinted that insecurities led to their breakup.

“When he did things like demanding that I unlock my phone to prove I had nothing to hide, or calling me constantly when I was enjoying time with friends to make sure I wasn’t doing anything ‘sneaky’ behind his back, it became clearer and clearer how little my husband trusted me,” she wrote, according to In Touch Weekly.

“I had done nothing to make him doubt me. I never lied, never went behind his back and I was never unfaithful. For some reason, he was convinced otherwise,” she wrote, per In Touch Weekly.

Lowry Once Hinted at Regret Over Her Split With Marroquin

It’s been five years since their breakup, but Lowry teased that she and Marroquin could have worked things out during a March 9 episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

“Looking back, do I think it could have worked? Yeah, I think it could have worked but we were young and our love languages are very, very different,” Lowry said, as noted by Hollywood Life.

“He can’t keep his word,” she said about another problem she has with her ex, per Hollywood Life. “He gives you his word in a moment when he’s on good terms with you and then the next he’s not on good terms with you because of whatever happened that day.”

