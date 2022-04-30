VIDEO: Javi Marroquin Asks Kailyn Lowry About Dating Again

“Teen Mom 2” star Javi Marroquin wants to reconnect with his ex-wife, according to Kailyn Lowry. A preview for the May 3 episode of “Teen Mom 2” showed Marroquin asking about Lowry’s dating life.

“Would you be open to getting into a relationship?” he says in the teaser with a grin.

“I plead the fifth,” Lowry answers.

While it’s possible Marroquin and Lowry were talking about reconnecting, they also could have been referring to another one of Lowry’s relationships. Since moving on from ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez — with whom she shares a 4-year-old son, Lux, and a 1-year-old son, Creed — she’s dating Malik Montgomery and her neighbor, Elijah Scott.

Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2017. They have one child together, an 8-year-old son, Lincoln.

Marroquin was a prominent part of Lowry’s storyline in earlier seasons of “Teen Mom 2.” As their relationship crumbled, they appeared in season 9 of “Marriage Boot Camp” in 2017.

At the time, Lowry was worried about how the resentment they shared would affect the way they raised Lincoln. “I think there’s a lot of built-up resentment and betrayal between Javi and me, so I think it’s going to be hard when we get home,” she said, per Us Weekly.

Lowry Described Her Relationship With Marroquin as a ‘Rollercoaster’

Lowry talked about how she and Marroquin have different styles when it comes to raising Lincoln.

”We’ll be good for a while, but then something will trigger another fight,” she said on the April 19 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” adding: “Coparenting with Javi is a rollercoaster.”

One way they differ in the way they raise Lincoln is having responsibility. Marroquin argued that Lowry should be in charge of Lincoln bringing a jacket to practice, but Lowry wants her son to be held accountable if he didn’t listen to his mother’s suggestion.

“I had therapy twice this week. Javi and I got into a huge argument about a f****** jacket,” Lowry said while on the phone with one of her friends.

“We one thousand percent don’t have the same parenting styles,” Lowry added. “Javi’s mom is still doing his laundry and dishes, you get what I’m saying? You can’t be preaching personal accountability and natural consequences if you don’t even do them as a 29-year-old man.”

Lowry Said She Would ‘Never’ Date Marroquin Again

They might have some differences when it comes to how they want to raise Lincoln, but that hasn’t stopped Marroquin from trying to reconnect with his ex-wife.

“Before this fight, he asked me, he was like, ‘Why aren’t we getting back together?’ And I was like, ‘Cause I would literally never get back with you,'” she said while talking to one of her friends on the phone. “I was like, ‘You make my blood boil when we fight and I just like, I don’t want to do it.’”

Lowry doesn’t like that Marroquin critiques her as a mother. “Most of the time, I feel like I do a good job now like, ignoring, like I don’t even bother arguing with him over text but he always comes at me as a mom when we argue,” she said.