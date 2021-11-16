PHOTO: Fans Blast ‘Teen Mom’ Dad For ‘Toxic’ Parenting

“Teen Mom” dad Javi Marroquin was criticized after he celebrated his son’s 3rd birthday. Some fans were incensed after Marroquin talked about the “accomplishments” Eli — the son he shares with ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau — had achieved.

“Eli is 3! 😭 you bring so much joy to life and I cannot wait to continue to watch you grow,” Marroquin wrote via Instagram on November 15, 2021. “Every upcoming year, we strive to be better than the last.”

“The amount of accomplishments at 2 were unreal so I can only imagine what you’re going to do at 3,” he continued. “You’re funny, sweet, athletic, wild, daredevil, loviNg, and so many more. Today is your day, my king! I love you so much!”

The following day, Marroquin penned a special message for his son Lincoln’s 8th birthday. Lincoln is the son he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, one of the original cast members of “Teen Mom 2.”

Like with Eli, Marroquin alluded to his oldest son’s accomplishments in his birthday post, too.

“Lincoln is 8! Not enough characters to describe the type of young man you’re growing up to be. You’re a leader, a great brother, sweet, kind, and so many others,” Marroquin wrote on November 16, 2021. “You’re dedicated, passionate, and if this past year is any indication of what is coming, I can’t wait to be your #1 fan. I love you king! @lincmarroquin.”

Fans Slammed Marroquin’s Birthday Post to His Son

While the father-of-two was gushing over his sons for their birthdays, fans weren’t as pleased.

A Reddit thread about Marroquin’s message garnered hundreds of upvotes and comments. “Why does he put so much pressure on a 3-year-old to ‘strive to be better?’ He’s f****** 3 lol,” the original poster wrote.

“So weird, is one of Eli’s accomplishments reading?” one fan agreed. “I don’t think so, so it’s always strange to me when parents make posts for their kids on social media that the kids will likely never see and in some cases can’t even read if they do see it.”

“Tell me you live vicariously through your son without telling me you live vicariously through your son…” said a different social media user.

A fourth commenter said, “Yeesh what a toxic pedestal ‘the things you accomplished at 2.’”

Comeau Thanked Fans for Wishing Eli Well

Although Comeau has never appeared on “Teen Mom 2,” she does have an active following on social media.

“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white picture of Eli. “Last night with my two-year-old 🥺 goodnight.”

Comeau warned fans she was about to be on an “emotional rollercoaster” the week before Eli’s birthday. “Giving you all a heads up for the emotional rollercoaster that is about to unfold over the next week & beyond,” she penned on November 7, 2021. “Grateful for another weekend of fun with this boy as we kick off the birthday celebrations.”

“Next time I put him to bed will be his last night of two, holy how does it happen this fast,” she said. “I told y’all, roller coaster.”

