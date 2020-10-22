Teen Mom Ex Tied To Love After Lockup Star

Amid rumors that Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is splitting from fiancee Lauren Comeau, the father-of-two was tied to Love After Lockup star Lacey Whitlow. She claimed Javi watched her live streams in 2015 and has “always been a player,” according to InTouch Weekly. Javi, however, denied the allegations, saying he didn’t even know she was.

“I just had to look up this person’s IG to know what she even looks like. I wouldn’t have even entertained this in 2015 or whenever she’s claiming,” he wrote on Instagram, as noted by Teen Mom Tea. “I don’t even know who that is. Or even what show that is. Look, I fucked up 100% and I’ll take the blame for that but these random people trying to get clout ain’t cool. Don’t kick someone when they’re down. Don’t hurt more people for no reason. Not cool.”

Lacey made the allegations after Javi got emotional during an Instagram Live video following Kailyn Lowrys claim that he tried to have sex with her while he was dating Lauren. “Lmao he’s always been a player!” Lacey tweeted. He used to watch me LIVE on webcam and would snap chat video himself all while in a relationship !! I’m not surprised…. he’s just sorry his baby momma put him out on National TV. He played himself.” She added: “I don’t see how anyone could be surprised.”

Javi Reveals He’s Lonely Since Lauren Left

Following Kailyn’s allegations, Lauren took their 2-year-old son Eli and went to Maine to stay with her parents. Javi also shares 6-year-old son Lincoln with Kailyn.

To help get through the loneliness, Javi turned toward his faith. During an Instagram live session, he revealed he’s been reading the Bible in the morning and wants to start a prayer group at 6:30 a.m. ET n Zoom.

“The real reason that I wanted to come on here is that it’s no secret that this year has been hard on me, my family, my friends. There’s a lot that I have to work on,” Javi said. “A lot that I need to ask the Lord to kind of guide me in the right direction so I don’t know if I have any religious friends on here… but what I wanted to do was have a prayer group first thing in the morning.”

“I went back to church and I was looking for a sign… to fix myself and all these issues that I got,” he continued. “If you need someone to pray with I just want to open that door … I’m still trying to understand the Bible myself and understand passages. So it’s going to be a learning curve… but if you’re interested shoot me a message and I will get you that Zoom ID and password.”

Lauren Has Been Posting Cryptic Messages Since Leaving Javi

Lauren hasn’t issued an official statement and when asked by Heavy to comment she refused, but she has been leaving clues through cryptic messages. She shared a post from Healing Energy Tools, a page that says it gives advice based on stars. The Instagram account claims their messages are “from the universe.”

“This necessary ending will lead you to find your true life path and purpose which you are prompted to fully undertake,” read their October 15 message, which Lauren reposted. “Keep up the positive energies and expect further prosperity, fulfillment and happiness to enter your life.”

After claiming Javi tried to sleep with her, Kailyn issued a public apology to Lauren. “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me,” she tweeted on October 13. “I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on TV.”

