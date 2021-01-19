Teen Mom: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Splits with Significant Other

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, have broken up after weeks of speculation. The mother-of-one confirmed the split during an emotional Instagram live on January 19, which was cited by In Touch Weekly.

Lauren, 29, said she was a “single mom” who is “stuck in Delaware” now that she and Javi have broken up. “I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends.”

Lauren, who is normally reserved on social media, added she would not be added further details about the demise of her relationship. “I’m never gonna air dirty laundry on the internet. My mama raised me better than that. I do think I deserve to come on here and show some real f***ing pain,” she revealed. “I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends.”

Lauren Previously Said Things Were Getting ‘Hard’

Since Lauren normally doesn’t show her feelings on social media, it led some of her followers to think that she was indifferent to her apparent split from Javi. But Lauren, who shares 2-year-old son Eli with Javi, said she was having a hard time.

“This week, today, tonight, has been hard,” she said on Instagram during a January 17 post. “I get so many messages daily asking how I remain so positive, truth is I don’t. I just don’t enjoy showing this side of the storm because everyone thinks they know the reality and it’s a lose-lose.”

“Just here to remind you to not compare your life to someone else’s highlight reel. Life sucks some days, isn’t fair most days, and the world is selfish,” she continued. “Just take it day by day and be kind to yourself, everyone around you and just do your damn best.”

Kailyn Claimed Javi Tried To ‘F***’ Her

Javi and Lauren likely split after Kailyn claimed that Javi tried to fuck her in a Wawa parking lot. Kailyn made the confessional while talking to a Teen Mom 2 producer because she was frustrated that Javi was being difficult about arranging a pickup spot for their 7-year-old son, Lincoln Marshall.

She later regretted making the accusation on TV and issued an apology on Twitter. “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode,” she tweeted in October 2020. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me.

“I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” she continued. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

In an episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn talked about the private conversation with Lauren, where the Maine native told her to have a “woman to woman” conversation.

“I really did Lauren dirty, and it wasn’t even about her,” she told MTV producers. “It was, but I didn’t have to do her like that. If I was gonna say anything, I could have just texted her or called her and said something to her directly.”

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Gives Update on Relationship with Javi Marroquin