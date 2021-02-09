Why Javi Marroquin Just Unleashed on Teen Mom Fans

Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin was not pleased when netizens had something to say about his new picture with ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau. He issued a statement on an Instagram blog’s account and defending posing for a picture with his ex and two sons outside United Church in Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Lauren and Javi attended church together today with Eli and Linc,” Wadamelen wrote on February 7. “The sermon was about how to be a couple and work things out. One of the comments in the screenshot was made by a mutual friend of Kail and Javi.”

“[In my opinion], it’s clear that [Kailyn] is still wanting to work things out with Chris,” they continued in the comments. “So Javi is going to go crawling back to Lauren now that he sees [Kailyn] only used him as a rebound/way to make Chris jealous.”

Javi, however, disagreed, saying the only reason he went to church with Lauren is that it’s the same place of worship they’ve always gone to. “We have always gone to this church, at this service,” he wrote. “Because we are no longer together doesn’t change when we go to church or that we have a child together so we go to the same service at the church so we can see the boys on each other’s week.”

Lauren and Javi’s relationship came to an end after Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry publicly accused Javi of trying to “f***” her in a Wawa parking lot. Kailyn later regretted making the accusation on national TV and issued a public apology to Lauren, who has not appeared on the MTV reality show.

Javi Invited His Naysayers to Join His Family at Church

The father-of-two then blasted the naysayers. “This was my week with Eli, so Lauren sees us there going in and out with the boys from Childcare,” Javi wrote. “People can co-parent, and attend church which should be a safe space away from internet trolls, and be cordial without you all making it more than it is.”

He then invited the critics to attend the next service: “Stop s****ng on people for actually positively co-parenting. Y’all should join us instead of spending all this time on the internet.”

Lauren Confirmed She & Javi Split

In an emotional Instagram live story, Lauren confirmed that her relationship with Javi was over. It was the first time she addressed the situation head-on after weeks of speculation.

“People can move on with their lives, their relationship gets better and this and that and I’m just left to pick up the f***ing pieces for me and my kid, who are stuck here with no family or friends,” she said.

Lauren also insinuated that Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, who shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with Javi, had been having an affair with the Delaware resident for years.

“It’s just f***ing upsetting that two people can be OK with causing people this much pain,” Lauren said last month. “It’s really f***ing upsetting. I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain and all that my whole life. But what I found out today, from the kids nonetheless, just makes me feel like the last three years they’ve just been waiting for this to happen.”

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Lauren Comeau’s Cheating Insinuation