Javi Marrioquin’s Fiancee Lauren Comeau Shares Cryptic Quote

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is battling breakup rumors after ex-wife Kailyn Lowry accused him of trying to cheat on fiancee Lauren Comeau with her. Lauren hasn’t issued an official statement about her relationship status–or what she thinks about Kailyn’s allegations–but she did share a cryptic quote about moving on.

The post originally appeared on Healing Energy Tools, an Instagram account that gives daily advice based on astrology. They claimed they are “messages from the universe.”

“This necessary ending will lead you to find your true life path and purpose which you are prompted to fully undertake,” read their October 15 message, which Lauren shared to her Instagram story. “Keep up the positive energies and expect further prosperity, fulfillment and happiness to enter your life.”

Heavy reached out to Lauren for comment about the situation, but she asked to not be contacted again. Javi did not immediately respond.

The cryptic post about moving on came after she unfollowed Javi on social media and deleted several pictures of him from her account. The pictures of Lauren still appear on Javi’s page.

The couple shares a 2-year-old son, Eli, together. Javi is also the father to Kailyn’s second son, 6-year-old Lincoln. Her oldest son Isaac is from her relationship with Jo Rivera and her two youngest children–3-year-old Lux and newborn Rombello Creed–are with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Apologized To Lauren on Twitter

After the episode where Kailyn accused Javi of trying to hook up with her aired, the MTV reality star issued a public mea culpa to her former foe.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me,” she tweeted on October 13. “I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on TV.”

She continued: “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.” It’s unclear what happened during their “private” chat or if Lauren accepted Kailyn’s apology.

Katie Joy, who runs the popular Without a Crystal Ball YouTube channel, slammed the Teen Mom 2 star for embarrassing Lauren. “Kailyn – you have done more than humiliate Lauren on the show. You say terrible things about her on Instagram, your podcast, Twitter, etc,” she tweeted. “Have you ever thought the reason she said those things about you early on was because of Javi? Be mad at Javi! She’s being played too!”

Katie added: “She doesn’t deserve any of this at all. She’s not a public figure. Have respect for the people in your life that are private. Lauren doesn’t speak your name on social media. She does her thing despite the hate she receives because of your fans. She’s not the enemy.”

The Hookup Gossip Sparked Rumors That Javi Might Be The Father of Creed

Some people, like YouTuber Katie Joy, wondered if Javi might be Creeds true father. both Kailyn and Chris have slammed the chatter, with the Teen Mom 2 star telling the Domenick Nati Show she was 110% sure about Creed’s father and would be happy to do a paternity test–if someone else paid for it.

Her dismissal came before she accused Javi of trying to have sex with her. At the time, some people were questioning Creed’s paternity because his skin looked white and Chris is black. “Ummm at one point Lux looked white… Y’all do know his mother is a white woman right? Is it abnormal for a white woman to birth a white-skinned baby?” he wrote, as noted by Teen Mom Talk Now.

