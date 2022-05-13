Javi Marroquin Rejoins Instagram Amid Kailyn Lowry & Briana DeJesus Drama

Javi Marroquin is back on Instagram. The reality star shared that he had rejoined the social media platform via Instagram Story on May 13, 2022.

Over a rainbow background, Marroquin simply wrote, “I’m back!” with a hand-clapping emoji.

On Reddit, fans were quick to point out the timing of his social media return in a thread titled “Javi posting this right when Kail & Bri drama unfolds again. You can leave.”

One user simply wrote, “He is such a sh** stirrer lol.”

Another added, “Did anyone even know he was gone ??? I did not.” And a third wrote, “The new GF must not exist anymore, Javi running back to Kail!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn Lowry Recently Hired Another Lawyer

On April 18, 2022, Us Weekly reported that Lowry’s defamation lawsuit against “Teen Mom 2” costar Briana DeJesus was dismissed in favor of DeJesus.

In a statement to Celebuzz, DeJesus merely said, “I won.”

On her Instagram Story, per the outlet, Lowry subsequently wrote, “While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true. I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

Despite the fact that the lawsuit was dismissed, it now appears Lowry and DeJesus are gearing up for another legal battle. According to The Sun, Lowry has hired another lawyer– news of this comes on the heels of DeJesus demanding that Lowry pay back the $120,000 in legal bills she spent on the defamation lawsuit.

Lowry’s new lawyer’s name is Christopher A. Aguirre. According to his write-up at Trembly Law, Aguirre “has extensive experience in Florida trial and Federal trial litigation. Christopher has successfully and effectively represented many clients with their contractual disputes for over 10 years and has made commercial, business and employment contract litigation his primary area of practice.”

Marroquin Commented on Eli’s Frequent Trips to the ER

Marroquin’s timing wasn’t the only thing that stuck out to fans amid his social media return.

In a post uploaded on May 13, 2022, that featured his two sons, Eli and Lincoln, the “Teen Mom” star wrote, “Eli is growing and thriving to be a brave, smart, loving boy who has sent us to the ER more times in the last 2 months than I have my whole life.”

On Marroquin’s Instagram Story, one user wrote, “Take care and hope to see you and kids healthy and wise.” Another wrote, “Never a dull moment with the boys!!”

The drama between Marroquin and Lowry has come to a head in recent months. As “Teen Mom 2” viewers are well aware, the two don’t always see eye to eye when parenting. On the April 19 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry shared texts between her and Marroquin with a friend.

As shown in the episode, Marroquin was upset that Lincoln wasn’t wearing a coat at a December football game. Lowry said she told Lincoln to bring a coat, but he didn’t listen.

Reading aloud from her texts, Lowry said, “I said ‘I’m not going to argue with you and I’m not going to accept you giving me a speech.’ And he said, ‘Then fix it. Every single week I tell you the same thing.’”

For now, while things aren’t perfect in paradise, fans appear to be more concerned with if and when Marroquin gets involved in Lowry and DeJesus’ drama.