Javi Marroquin’s Son Taken to Emergency Room Again

“Teen Mom” star Javi Marroquin revealed he took his youngest son, 3-year-old Eli, to the hospital after vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland, over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Holding this little guy a little tighter tonight, Marroquin wrote. “ER trip to finish out the perfect weekend. All good and finally sleeping.” The MTV personality didn’t reveal any details about what happened.

Earlier in the day, Marroquin showed a video of Eli going down a blue slide painted with sea animals. “Day 2 🇺🇸 realized I got no pics of linc so an Eli photo dump is what you get,” he captioned a post about Eli.

The pictures and videos showed Marroquin’s son — whom he shares with ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau — eating a blue Italian ice, riding a scooter on the boardwalk and sliding into the pool headfirst. A little, bloodied scrape was visible on one of his knees.

Lincoln — the 8-year-old son Marroquin shares with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry — was also included in the first round of photo dumps. The photos showed him holding a football on the beach and playing on the shore with his friends.

“Weather was bad at first, but the rain held out at the end… day 1 in the books. Hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend 🇺🇸,” Marroquin captioned the post.

Marroquin was married to Lowry from 2012 to 2017. He went on to have a brief fling with co-star Briana DeJesus, which sparked a rivalry between Lowry and DeJesus.

Marroquin then moved on with Comeau, whom he dated for three years. Comeau confirmed their relationship was over in January 2021 after rumors swirled that he tried to hook up with Lowry at Wawa.

“I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they’ve just been waiting for this to happen,” Comeau said at the time, per Us Weekly.

Eli Had Been to the Emergency Room Before

It’s not the first time Eli was taken to the hospital. When Marroquin returned to social media after a brief hiatus, he said Eli had gone to the emergency room “many times” since they were last on Instagram.

“Eli is growing and thriving to be a brave, smart, loving boy who has sent us to the ER more times in the last 2 months than I have my whole life (dare devil, not health related),” he said. “Lincoln continues to be a great friend, leader, and still does not quit playing some type of sport. Living everyday attentively. Let’s go!!!”

Marroquin maintained that his sons were flourishing, writing: “My kids are thriving, work is great, and I’m continuing to learn more about myself and where I want to be.”

Fans Accused Marroquin of Being Attention Seeking

Social media users on Reddit blasted Marroquin for posting about the hospital visit but not giving any details.

“Why even mention the ER if everything is fine? No one would’ve known had he not posted this. I hate vaguebooking,” read one popular comment.

“It boggles my mind any parent would think this is a social media moment 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄,” read another top response.

“Literally everything Javi does is performative and fake. Go care for your sick kid, no need to post about it on the gram,” a third fan added.