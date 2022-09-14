PHOTO: Jaylan Mobley’s Reveals Lavish Home Makeover Plans

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are getting ready to spend the rest of their lives together, but some viewers are concerned about Mobley’s intentions.

Ahead of the September 13 episode of “The Next Chapter,” Mobley revealed that he and Messer were redoing their home.

“In honor of tonight’s episode, I wanted to share some very exciting news! @leahmesser and I have decided to break ground of our new Home—in remodel and build-out! 🙌🏾🍾,” Mobley wrote via Instagram.

Mobley said Messer’s three girls — 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 9-year-old Addie — helped with the design.

“To begin this process, we gave each one of the girls something they would want to be a part of our Dream Home,” he said. “Of course, they choose a pool lol!! Then we met with contractors and interior/exterior sketch artist @giancarlosanna.art to bring our ideas to life! 👏🏾”

Mobley then promoted the new episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“We are very excited, and can’t wait to share this process with you!” he said. “Stay tuned—and make sure you see the girls’ reaction to seeing the house for the FIRST TIME tonight on @mtv at 8/7c. And oh.. my Fiancé @leahmesser and I, are officially homeowners..! 🔏📄❤️.”

Mobley held up a photo of the renovation plans, which include a basketball court.

Messer’s Name Isn’t On the Deed

When Mobley first posted about the home he purchased, he made it seem like he bought the house for Messer. But after some digging, In Touch Weekly discovered that Messer’s name wasn’t even on the deed. That means she has no legal ownership of the property.

Messer addressed the situation briefly on “Teen Mom,” saying she’s choosing to trust her fiance.

“I was excited. I didn’t think twice about whose name was on this, whose name was on that,” she said. “If I really wanted to be on the loan, I could just say, hey, let’s meet with an attorney and let’s handle this out. But I feel confident in our relationship.”

Messer is going to ignore the gossip. “Sometimes you just go to ignore the s*** and keep growing, keep moving forward and I know that that’s what we’ll do,” she said

Fans Are Worried For Messer

The “Teen Mom” star might not have any concerns about Mobley’s intentions, but fans are seeing red flags everywhere.

An original poster shared an update about Mobley’s renovation plans, and garnered hundreds of upvotes and comments in the thread.

“Why is it always HIM announcing shit? He literally swooped in and is now the one to be “in charge,” a fan wrote. “Tell me this dude ain’t one huge RED FLAG y’all!!! 🚩🚩🚩.”

“Wonder if Leah is paying for any of these renovations? In a few years, when they break up he’ll be able to sell this home and make a nice profit, Leah will get nothing,” said another person.

Viewers suspected Messer and Mobley wouldn’t be together in the long run.

“I’m back on the “Leah is being finessed” train. Mark my words, when they inevitably split up in the next 5 years, Jaylan will keep EVERYTHING and Leah is going to be out a lot of money,” they said. “This is Jaylan’s dream and he found a dumbass that will fulfill it for him.”