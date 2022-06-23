PHOTO: Jaylan Mobley Writes ‘Cringe’ Comment to Leah Messer

Jaylan Mobley, the boyfriend of “Teen Mom” star Leah Messer, posted a comment on Instagram that some fans found “cringe.” Messer and Mobley are redoing their West Virginia home, which Mobley bought in April.

There’s been some controversy about the home belonging to Messer since In Touch Weekly reported that only Mobley’s name is on the deed.

The conversation started after Messer posted a series of messages to her Instagram stories on June 22.

“Build together. Make money together. Stay loyal,” read Messer’s first post. “Make each other smile. Stay low key. Don’t tell the world your every move and work as a team.”

Messer then posted a picture of a bedroom from her new home. The walls and ceiling were a dark teal and the floor was covered in white carpet. She wanted her fans to help her with tips on how to remove the wallpaper.

An answer came through from Mobley. “Let me do it and you go sit down,” he wrote to her.

“Patiently waiting for you to get back home. There’s a to-do list that awaits,” she answered.

“There’s only one thing I’m excited for on that list,” Mobley shot back.

Fans Said the Interaction Was ‘Cringe’

Some viewers accused Messer of being a hypocrite, claiming she posted about keeping quiet and then was looking for attention.

“These three posts were in succession on Leah’s IG story lmao. “Don’t tell the world!” Followed by Jaylan’s cringe response to her fishing for attention question 🙄,” they wrote.

One fan didn’t know why Messer and Mobley made their conversation public. “just text each other you f****** weirdos. good lord. they act like 8th graders sometimes,” they wrote, garnering dozens of upvotes.

The most popular comment, with more than 100 upvotes, was from a fan who claimed there was inconsistencies between Messer’s post and her actions.

It says:

“Build together *gets a house in only his name* Make money together *gets verified shortly after dating leah* Stay lowkey *posts photoshoots of him with her kids every other week* Don’t tell the world you every move *literally moves and tells the world*”

Mobley Wants to Create ‘Generational Wealth’ With Messer

After purchasing the home for himself and Messer, Mobley wrote that he wanted to create generational wealth.

“Surprise! @leahmesser ❤️ I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home,” he wrote via Instagram on April 1. “We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

“For most people, these are special moments you remember the most—and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true. 😇🤞🏾,” Mobley finished.

In a Father’s Day post that perplexed some fans, Mobley referred to himself as the “best bonus dad” to Messer’s three girls, 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleah and 9-year-old Addie.

“@leahmesser I could write an entire book about from the first time I met the girls and how our relationship has bonded overtime,” he said. “Just thank you for allowing me in and I can’t wait to show the world our love as a family! ♾❤️”