VIDEO: Jaylan Mobley Stops Leah’s Daughters From Doing Viral TikTok Dance

On August 13, “Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer shared a video on TikTok that caught the attention of fans.

The video started with Leah and her daughters Aleeah “Gracie” Simms and Adalynn Calvert dancing to the “Cool for summer x Pony” TikTok remix by Kuya Magik.

The video took a turn when Leah and her daughters started dancing and lipsyncing along to the lyrics, “Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind.” When Leah’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, heard the lyrics, he ran over and grabbed the phone away.

“No, no, no,” he mouthed to the camera with a smile while he shook his finger from side to side.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to Leah’s TikTok

“Teen Mom” fans loved the funny family moment and took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Jaylan 😂😂😂😂😂,” one TikTok user wrote.

“He’s like absolutely nottttttt,” another fan commented.

“He grabs the phone 😂😂😂 NO NO 😂😂😂 LOVE IT 🤣👏🏼👏🏼,” a third user added.

“He said nope nope nope. Love this,” a fourth fan commented.

“lmfao Jaylen said NOT MY GIRLS,” a fifth user wrote.

Jaylan Mobley Thanks Leah Messer on Instagram

Leah’s recent TikTok is not the first time Jaylan has shown up for Leah’s girls.

On June 18, Jaylan took to Instagram to share his love for his girlfriend’s daughters.

“As Father’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think about how these beautiful girls have allowed me to be the greatest Bonus Dad EVER! 🧔🏾‍♂️🕺🏿,” he wrote in the caption.

Jaylan then addressed each of Leah’s three daughters separately.

“From [Adalynn] telling me to pull up to the door to pick up [Leah Messer] on our first date and listening to all types of music jamming out and dancing [nonstop] with some of the best laughs—I love you [Adalynn],” he wrote.

He continued, “To Aleeah, [whether] it’s fashion, gestures, creativity, art, and especially Orcas—you’ve taught me a lot about expressing myself and stepping outside of my comfort zone and loving everyone and everything! Keep being you—I love you, Aleeah ❤️.”

Lastly, he addressed Leah’s daughter Ali.

“And Ali,” he wrote. “[Thank] you for showing me a side of me I’ve never known. You’ve taught me how to be strong and to never allow anything from reaching your dreams and aspirations. From your love of horses to the more love for horses lol, you’re special and I love you! ❤️.”

Jaylan ended the post by giving his girlfriend a special shoutout, thanking her for allowing him into her family.

“[Leah Messer] I could write an entire book about from the first time I met the girls and how our relationship has bonded [over time],” he wrote. “Just thank you for allowing me in and I can’t wait to show the world our love as a family! ♾❤️.”

