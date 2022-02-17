Jenelle Evans Gives Latest Update on Co-parenting Relationship With Mom Barbara

On February 15, 2022, Jenelle Evans uploaded a video to Instagram that featured her mother, Barbara Evans. She captioned the post, “Catching up with me and my mom!” and offered fans the opportunity to ask them both questions.

At one point, Jenelle read aloud a question that read: “Is yours and Barbara’s relationship better?”

She replied, “Yes. It’s gotten better. We were butting heads for a while because, you know, Jace’s behavior wasn’t the best. But now it’s gotten a lot better so we’re doing a lot better at getting along. We communicate a lot better about Jace and co-parent better.”

In June 2021, Jenelle’s custody case with Jace was sealed, meaning it was removed from “public consumption” (per Evans Family Law Group.)

Jenelle Evans Filed for Sole Custody of Jace in January 2021

Jenelle signed primary physical and legal custody of her son over to Barbara in June 2010, according to The Sun. At that time, Jenelle’s visitation rights involved seeing Jave every other weekend.

Over a decade later, on January 28, 2021, the outlet reported that Evans had requested emergency custody of Jace.

In the 2021 filing, according to The Sun, Jenelle claimed there was a “substantial change in circumstances affecting the welfare of the minor child” and that Jace was “at risk of bodily injury.”

Jenelle wrote that in the care of Barbara, Jace had “increasingly worse behavior problems that cause him to be physically aggressive, out of control and unsafe.”

According to The Sun, she added, “The minor child physically assaulted [Barbara] twice causing injury to [Barbara.] The Minor child also burned the carpet because he was angry with [Barbara]. The minor child has a history of starting fires in the home of [Barbara].”

Barbara Said She Still Had Custody of Jace in February 2021

Approximately one month after Jenelle requested emergency custody of her son, Barbara uploaded a photo of Jace, captioning the picture: “Jace and I getting a sunny hike in at Lake Waccamaw, Nc.”

In the comments section, a fan asked if Barbara still had custody and she replied, “yes.”

In March 2021, Us Weekly reported Jenelle as saying she and her mother were not on speaking terms. “Jace is back with my mom, and I have filed to go to court and make the case private,” she shared. “I did that for Jace’s protection because … he is old enough now to where, if it’s in the news, I don’t need him reading that or getting upset.”





Day with Jace

The most recent update related to Jace was shared on February 1, 2022, in a YouTube video titled, “Day with Jace.” In the video, Jace, Jenelle, and her husband, David Eason, visited the Spice Store and treated themselves to chocolate downtown.

That same day, Evans posted an Instagram photo posing alongside her son. She captioned it, “He’s almost taller than me 🥺💙 #GrowingUp #MotherAndSon.”

Jace’s father is Jenelle’s ex, Andrew Lewis. The former reality star also shares son Kaiser with her ex, Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley with Eason.