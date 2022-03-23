‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Responds to ‘Hateful’ Comments

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans has had enough of ‘hateful’ social media comments. According to Ok! Magazine, the North Carolina native addressed her haters in a March 22 Instagram story, telling her followers she is “exhausted by the BS.”

“Gotta love when people want to bring up old drama and send everyone to my account flooding my page with hateful comments on TikTok,” she wrote in the post.

The MTV star went on to say that she wants “peace, love and supportive friends” and told fans that her “depression has kicked in.”

She ended the post by stating, “I’m becoming more and more of an introvert because of my life experiences, and it sucks,” The Sun reported.

Evans didn’t divulge any details about what prompted the March 22 rant, but it’s clear she isn’t taking the situation lightly. She turned off the comment feature on her TikTok page in an attempt to block hateful comments.

Fans React to Jenelle’s Instagram Story

After Jenelle spoke out about receiving hate online, fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the situation.

While some fans expressed sympathy for Evans, others criticized her, calling the post “dramatic.”

“She reminds me of the overdramatic posts I would make when I was like 13,” one Reddit user wrote.

“She should seriously just get off of social media and live her life,” another person added.

“Then turn off comments on videos on Instagram or TikTok… Or better yet stop posting on social media,” a third user wrote.

“Social media causes depression, and that’s a fact. If she wants happiness, she’ll stay off of social media,” a fourth user chimed in.

Jenelle Evans Fires Back at Fan

@jenellelevans Reply to @jaz.e.beez not going to stop dancing , it’s my favorite thing to do 🤷🏻‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Jenelle Evans

Evans recently fired back at a fan who accused the MTV star of being dishonest about her health condition.

Earlier this month, Evans revealed she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia after suffering from mysterious symptoms for years.

The CDC defines fibromyalgia as “a condition that causes pain all over the body.” The condition can cause “sleep problems, fatigue, and often emotional and mental distress.”

The 30-year-old received support from fans on social media, but some “Teen Mom” viewers expressed suspicions about her disorder.

“Whatever treatment plan your doctor has you on must really be working. You went from uncontrollable neck pain to this in no time at all,” one TikTok user commented on a video of Evans dancing.

The “Teen Mom” star fired back at the user by addressing the comment in a separate video.

“I’m not gonna be the most depressed b**** on this app every single day,” she said. “I’m gonna show you my good days, and I’m gonna show you my bad days.”

“I’m not gonna film myself every time I feel like s***,” she continued. “There’s no treatment plan because they don’t know what’s going on.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

