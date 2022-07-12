Jenelle Evans’ Exposes the Motive Behind Her Airbnb Ban

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans shared with fans the reason she was banned from Airbnb after staying at a beach house in North Carolina with her husband, David Eason, and then at a rental in the mountains with her husband and their kids.

According to Evans, they were kicked out of the second rental in the middle of their stay — on the Fourth of July — because of an incident related to her first Airbnb stay, where no children were present.

Evans and her family were ordered to vacate the premises, even though she fully paid for the stay.

In a TikTok video posted on July 12, Evans said she discovered Airbnb had “banned” her account because she didn’t comply with their Terms of Service.

The social media influencer shared a screenshot of an email sent by Airbnb.

“After a careful review, we’ve detrained that your account should be removed from the Airbnb platform,” the company said in an email to the “Teen Mom” alum. “Removal means that your account will no longer be accessible, and you won’t be able to create another one.”

Evans, 30, was still unclear as to why her account was removed.

“How can I appeal the decision if I don’t know what I did wrong?” she said.

Heavy reached out to Airbnb for comment but did not hear back.

Evans Said Airbnb Failed to Communicate With Her Properly

@jenellelevans Part 2 – @airbnb Story/Experience 🙄 ALSO I CANNOT GET BACK MY CAR KEYS BECAUSE THEY ARE IN ST THOMAS AND CANT CONTACT THE HOST DUE TO ACCOUNT BAN. ♬ original sound – Jenelle Evans

The “Teen Mom” star said she was unable to speak with an Airbnb representative on the phone, and instead was given a physical address to send her complaint.

“If you think for a second that I’m going to take my time out to write you a letter that you’re never going to respond to, no. I need a phone number,” she said. “I need someone to talk to. And, apparently, everyone else does because they’re having a lot of issues.”

Evans’ First Airbnb Host Reported Her

Evans was reported to Airbnb by her first host, the one who owned the beach home.

“I don’t know who you are but you have fans that harassed me so bad I had to go report it to Airbnb,” the host told her.

Evans suspected it was because of a video that she posted on Tiktok, where she talked about filming for work at the Airbnb and getting coffee with Eason the next day.

“So because of my coffee video on TikTok, the host reported me and Airbnb said I could not film in the Airbnb so I guess it’s because of my TikTok?” she said. “I still don’t know to this day why but I will never use Airbnb again even if they reinstate my account. This is just so everyone’s aware: They will cancel your stay right in the middle of it. It really does happen.”

Fans on Reddit, however, have long suspected Evans and Eason were banned from Airbnb for filming OnlyFans content, though Evans didn’t address that accusation in any of her social media posts.

The “Teen Mom” star has since created a new email address and asked her fans to send in stories about “bad experiences” they had with Airbnb.