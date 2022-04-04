Jenelle Evans Pens Blog About ‘Healthier’ Life Choices

Is wine healthier than beer? “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans was roasted on Reddit after she wrote a blog post about switching from beer to wine to help with her digestive problems. The star revealed in a March 11 interview with E! News that she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, but now doctors suspect she might have Myasthenia Gravis, an autoimmune disorder that causes weakened muscles.

Evans titled her blog post, “So maybe I’m a wino now 🙂.”

“With all my health issues happening my stomach and esophagus have not been agreeing with me. Since possibly having Myasthenia Gravis, there’s a huge diet and foods to avoid that can trigger GI symptoms and/or problems,” Evans began the blog post. “I think since I started drinking beer back in 2015, it’s never settled too well in my stomach but I would literally power through the next day.”

David Eason, Evans’ husband of nearly five years, made the suggestion for her to switch from beer to wine.

“I was a little hesitant because all the wine I’ve ever tasted was bitter and sour! BUT there are many new wines out there and I need to try some day,” Evans, 30, wrote.

The mother-of-three said she’s been loving white sangria by Duplin Winery since she made the switch. “Since switching to wine, my stomach has been a lot calmer and my burping also has decreased significantly! Super happy I’m making healthier choices for myself. 💯,” she penned.

Fans Were Not Impressed With Evans’ ‘Healthier Choice’

Fans on Reddit accused Evans of being on the spectrum of alcohol abuse when she sai she was “excited” to make the switch from beer to wine to benefit her health. An original poster shared a screenshot of Evans’ post and garnered more than 500 upvotes and 500 comments on the post.

“Jenelle is excited to be making healthier choices by drinking $9 sangria to help her stomach and esophagus issues,” the person wrote.

“So you’re going to trade beer for wine Wich is very f****** acidic?? This b**** is so dumb. Signed, someone with GERD,” a fan said.

“Haha wow the delusions. I have several digestive issues (genetics are the best) and my doctor LITERALLY told me wine or really sugary drinks (SANGRIA) is one of the worst alcoholic drinks you could have with digestive problems because of the extremely high sugar level,” a second person noted. “Unless she’s seeing Dr. Pepper I doubt that’s what the doctor said.”

Doctors Haven’t Confirmed Evans Has Myasthenia Gravis

Evans suspected she has Myasthenia Gravis after she went to the hospital on March 25 after suffering from “extreme” pain and doctors performed several tests.

“Recently had two antibodies related to Myasthenia Gravis show up on the blood tests,” she wrote in the TikTok video. “Had 2 EKGs, they stuck me 4 times for blood, stuck me 2 more for IVs, chest x-ray, CT scan. My blood clotting test came back high but they said images looked okay. Resting now but following up with a neurologist ASAP.”

Evans’ condition has also impacted her ability to walk. “I can’t hardly walk 5ft without my legs burning like I’m doing squats but I have been trying to take walks around my land lately,” she told a fan on TikTok.