Jenelle Evans and David Eason Face Backlash Over Empty Beer Can Pile

“Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason recently faced backlash from fans who criticized the reality TV stars’ “messy” home

In December 2021, Jenelle posted a TikTok of her pranking her kids while on a family camping trip, but fans were more interested in the pile of beer cans in the background than the light-hearted prank.

Jenelle Faces Backlash

In the video, Jenelle showed fans her camping set-up, which included a camouflage tent, camping chairs, arrows, and a pile of empty beer cans. The MTV star addressed the mess in the video, stating, “oh I see what you do while you’re in here,” in reference to husband David.

Some fans criticized Jenelle for leaving a pile of beer cans in the yard around her kids. One TikTok user wrote, “hunting and drinking beer. Sounds super safe.” Another user commented, “lol, why do you have so much beer everywhere.”

Other fans were more concerned with David’s choice of beer than the pile of trash. One fan wrote, “I know you guys have enough money to buy better beer than natty.” Jenelle responded to the fan, writing, “Idk why but David LOVES Natty and I don’t. It tastes like water to me. I drink Corona.” Another fan wrote, “why does every guy drink natty light while hunting.”

Jenelle’s Husband Was Recently Arrested

In November 2021, Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, was arrested for driving with a revoked license and “possession of an open container,” according to Page Six. He is set to appear in court in February 2022.

Eason’s latest arrest isn’t the first time the reality TV star has faced legal charges. In June 2020, he was arrested for “assault with a deadly weapon,” according to Page Six.

According to the police report obtained by Page Six, “Easton struck one of the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star’s male friends, James Spivey, in the back of the neck and on the back.” The altercation occurred after a misunderstanding about keys, Page Six reported.

According to the outlet, Easton reportedly shouted, “I will blow your f****** brains out,” at Spivey.

Jenelle and David were estranged at the time of the June 2020 accident. The couple broke up after Easton “shot and killed [Jenelle’s] dog,” Page Six reported. They reconciled later that year.

Jenelle Has a Podcast

In recent years, several “Teen Mom” stars have dipped their toes into the podcasting world, including Jenelle. In 2019, the reality TV star announced via Instagram that she was launching a podcast.

In an October 2019 post, the mother of three wrote, “Get ready! @jenelleevanspodcast is coming soon.” Jenelle ended up delaying the launch of the podcast, telling The Sun in a November 2021 exclusive interview that her setup at the time “wasn’t conducive to putting together a quality show.”

In 2021 Jenelle finally launched the podcast, nearly two years after making the original announcement. The “Teen Mom” star took to Instagram to celebrate the first episode’s release titled “Daddy Issues.” She captioned the post, “#StoryTime Episode 1-Daddy Issues is now LIVE on all platforms!”