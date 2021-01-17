Teen Mom Star To Sign Over Custody of Child: Report

Teen Mom 2 alum Barbara Evans reportedly plans to legally sign over custody of 11-year-old Jace to her daughter, Jenelle Evans. Barbara and her daughter have been fighting over Jace for more than a decade, with Jenelle often bitterly fighting with her mother to regain custody. As noted by Cheatsheet, Jace’s grandmother has been his legal guardian since he was a baby. Jenelle willingly gave away her rights, as shown in earlier seasons of Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle first talked about regaining custody of Jace on her Instagram stories on January 16. “I have custody of Jace. He lives with me now full-time,” she said. “My kids are happy, they’re healthy. That’s all that fucking matters.”

Even though Jenelle is no longer on the show, some viewers are getting to meet her for the first time since Teen Mom 2 was added to Netflix. “Let’s doing a little PSA announcement,” she said at the beginning of the clip, which was captured by Teen Mom Talk. “You’re probably watching Teen Mom 2 on Netflix right now as we speak. And if you are, good. That was the old me. That was the young me. The stupid me. The me that took risks.”

Jenelle doesn’t want to be judged for how she acted when she was a teenager. “Now let’s not sit here 10 years later and come to my page and hate on me for [the] mistakes that I learned from,” she said. “Let’s not get caught up on the $200 you let me use to get out of jail. Let’s not get caught up on the dumba** men that I dated.”

She didn’t necessarily agree with the criticism. “I totally get it. I would hate me too if I was watching me, but if you catch up with me now, I’m doing a lot better you guys. peace love happiness, b**ches.”

Both Barbara and Jenelle were fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after Jenelle’s husband David Eason shot and killed their pet dog, Nugget. A Child Protective Services investigation was launched shortly after the incident, with all of the children from David and Jenelle’s home on “The Land” in North Carolina being removed.

Jenelle is the mother of three children. She has Jace from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, 6-year-old Kaiser from her relationship with ex-fiancee Nathan Griffith and 3-year-old Ensley with David. He also has three children of his own, but only 13-year-old Maryssa and Ensley live with him. His son, 7-year-old Kaden, lives with his mother, Olivia Leedham.

Things Have Reportedly Soured Between Jace Barbara

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, who tried to verify Jenelle’s claim, Jace is living with Jenelle, David and his siblings on “The Land,” but his grandmother hasn’t legally signed over her rights just yet.

“Jenelle and Barbara will sign off on it legally next week,” an insider told The Ashley. “They aren’t going to court or anything, just signing papers so it’s legal and permanent that Jace lives with Jenelle now.”

Even though they used to be close, Jace is apparently too much for Barbara to handle. “This decision has way more to do with Jace than Jenelle,” the source continued. “Barbara can’t handle Jace anymore. They had been getting into really bad fights and Barbara is just done with it. That’s why she agreed to allow Jace to live with Jenelle. Things had gotten so bad between Barbara and Jace.”

Jenelle Has Denied Abuse Allegations Against David

Jenelle and David have a turbulent relationship, but she now maintains that abuse allegations against David are false. She called the police in October 2018 and June 2019 claiming he was being violent but walked back her statements.

“I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he’s never abused me,” she said in March 2020 during a YouTube video, as noted by Us Weekly. “We’ve always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments and this is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship because ultimately it’s for my family.”

