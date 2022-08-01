Jenelle Evans’ Latest Custody Update on Jace, 13

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans hinted there was an ongoing custody case to regain parental rights of her eldest son, 13-year-old Jace. Evans signed over full legal custody of Jace to her mother — Barbara Evans — when he was a baby.

For years, Evans has promised to regain custody of her eldest. Evans brought up the custody agreement again after she slammed her mother on TikTok, saying she was a “toxic” parent.

The video amassed more than 2.3 million views and more than 3,600 comments.

Some of them were about Barbara Evans taking care of Jace.

“Is she still raising YOUR CHILD? Asking for a friend,” one person wrote on TikTok.

“Because there’s an entire list of reasons why but again my life isn’t public anymore and that’s my business not any of yours,” Evans answered.

The “Teen Mom” alum insinuated there was more going on behind the scenes that people didn’t know about, like a potential custody hearing.

“I thought she finally changed,” a fan wrote.

“No, I wish i could talk more about it but there’s a pending case at the moment,” Evans responded.

In comments shared by an original poster on Reddit, Evans again mentioned a “pending case.”

“Uhmmm no judge decided anything.. we went to mediation. Never been to trial.. if we do the truth will come out,” she said. “But if you HAVE to know there’s been a pending court case for almost a year now. Still waiting.”

Evans is the mother of two more children. She shares 8-year-old Kaiser with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, and her 5-year-old daughter Ensley with her husband, David Eason.

Evans Said Her Mother Doesn’t ‘Acknowledge’ Her Accomplishments

Jenelle Evans, 30, possibly heard Barbara Evans telling the cast of “Young & Pregnant” to not end up like Evans and Farrah Abraham. Barbara Evans was filming “Girls Night In” with the “Young & Pregnant” girls, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, when Kayla Sessler recorded Barbara Evans.

“ … make sure — listen to me, I’m gonna give you advice — do not get sucked into this fame and do not, no seriously, do not blow your money,” she said in the video. “ …Do not get sucked into fame, because it will ruin your life.”

“ …even Jenelle, she spent so much money buying cars, boats, everything for her boyfriends, what are you f****** NUTS? Ya know, taking trips,” Barbara Evans continued. “I like, took my money and invested it.”

Evans Wants to Avoid a Trial

The last time Evans openly talked about fighting for custody of Jace, she said she didn’t want to go to trial.

“If we end up going to trial, I’m going to ask for full [custody] completely,” Evans told E! News in May 2021. “I’m still trying to work it out civilly.”

“I get him every other weekend,” she continued. “If she wants to compromise, I’ll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead.”

Evans said her mother never wanted to talk about her regaining custody.

“So, it’s just really weird that she just acts like everything’s okay and fine and everyone’s civil but when you try to bring court up to her, she kind of tries to shut down the conversation,” Evans told E! News.