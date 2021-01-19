Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans revealed she was “very upset” after announcing son Jace is living with her full-time. The MTV alum didn’t like that mother Barbara, who had custody of Jace since he was 1-year-old, spoke to TMZ without her approval. Barbara had claimed Jenelle “misspoke.”

At the end of a vlog she uploaded to YouTube on January 17, Jenelle added in a clip at the end where she talked about the situation, saying she was displeased with her mother for speaking to TMZ.

“Did my mom ask me if it was ok that she spoke to TMZ? No. Did she give me a heads up that TMZ was calling her and she was possibly going to speak to them?” she said. “I’m very upset about this… I feel like it puts a big dent in our relationship. And my trust just went down significantly for my mom.”

The mother-of-three hinted she and Barbara might be on the verge of another feud. “I might give her the cold shoulder for a little bit but that’s not my fault,” she said. “I’m just putting my wall back up.”

Jenelle Indirectly Accused Barbara of Lying

VideoVideo related to jenelle evans says she’s ‘very upset’ amid custody change 2021-01-19T17:09:45-05:00

During her latest update, Jenelle reiterated she is the one who 11-year-old Jace is living with. She had her oldest son with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis when she was 17.

“We have split custody until we go to court and we change the paperwork,” she said. “But right now Jace is living full time with me and this is because of his behavior and my mom can’t handle it anymore.”

Jenelle, 29, then accused her mother of lying to the press. “She didn’t want to tell TMZ the truth and I understand that,” she said. “Jace is living here full time and that’s about it. I just wanted to clarify that because there are articles everywhere in the news.”

Jenelle Said Barbara Has Free Time Now

Without Jace to look after, Jenelle mused that 65-year-old Barbara will have more time on her hands.

“I wonder how my mom feels now that Jace is gone. Like, she has so much free time now and I’ve been telling her for a long time just give me Jace back and shell have all the free time she wants,” she said at the beginning of her YouTube video. “I don’t know. Maybe she’ll appreciate it now.”

Jenelle has become active on social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok since she and Barbara were fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019. MTV released them after Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family’s French bulldog, Nugget. David had claimed the pet nipped at their 3-year-old daughter, Ensley Jolie, multiple times. Jenelle has a third child, 7-year-old Kaiser, from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith.

Following the dog’s death and allegations that David was abusive, Child Protective Services launched an investigation. The children were briefly removed from the home but were returned in July 2019. Jenelle briefly split from David after the children were returned, but by January 2020 they were spotted together and by March 2020 they confirmed they had reconciled.

READ NEXT: Barbara Evans Refutes Jenelle’s Custody Claim About Jace